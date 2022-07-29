Jordyn Woods in bikini and daisy dukes goes full Centerfold

Jordyn Woods looks incredible in a bikini top and daisy dukes. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Jordyn Woods has proven time and again that she doesn’t need Kylie Jenner in order to be successful.

Now, the 24-year-old model is proving that yet again after her latest photo share featuring herself wearing a pair of daisy dukes and a tiny bikini top.

The new photo was used to promote her space on Playboy’s latest venture called Centerfold, a creator-led platform much like OnlyFans where Playboy models, celebrities, and socialites can pose and even post private videos and monetize their content.

In Jordyn’s first Centerfold share, she is letting her fans know that she means business.

The former Kardashian sidekick posed in front of a classic red car with her long hair flowing down in waves. She wore the tiniest denim bikini top, showing off perfectly flat abs and plenty of cleavage.

Rather that coupling the bikini top with its matching bottom, she opted for a pair of ultra-short ripped daisy dukes, held up with a red belt that perfectly matched her platform heels. The look on Jordyn’s face let viewers know she means business.

Jordyn Woods looking like a dream. Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods stuns in a super-short minidress

Jordyn Woods has shared several sexy looks lately and in addition to her bikini top and daisy dukes look, recently stunned fans with a photo of herself in an ultra-short minidress.

The black dress revealed a bit of cleavage as the straps settled off her shoulders. But it was the socialite’s legs that took center stage as the black dress hit several inches above the knee.

She accessorized with a double-strand necklace, matching bracelet, and a pair of black chunky Versace heels.

This look wasn’t as daring as some of her others and she only managed to pull in 104,000 likes this time around.

Jordyn is giving ‘baddie energy’ in a thong bikini

Proving that she is a bikini queen, Jordyn Woods also recently shared with her 12.6 million followers a photo of herself taken from the rear as she looked back at the camera.

In it, she wore a nude-colored string bikini that left little to the imagination. As she looked back, Jordyn held her hair, which was piled up on top of her head. She captioned the photo, “baddie energy all summer” before inviting fans to check her out on Centerfold.

Baddie energy indeed, Jordyn racked up more than 246,000 likes in the July 1 share.