Jordyn Woods was ravishing in red in a recent photo shoot aimed at promoting love.

The ex-BFF of Kylie Jenner showcased her modeling prowess in a series of alluring shots to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Famed photographer and creative director Brandon Almengo — who has shot famous faces such as Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and Winnie Harlow — captured Jordyn’s gorgeous images.

Jordyn was absolutely stunning in the head-turning series of photos, donning a mesh veil over her head to channel her inner bride.

The 25-year-old model and socialite sported two different color themes for the shoot, the first being red.

Kneeling in a crimson-colored bra and panties set for the first shot, Jordyn held a single white rose in her hands as she gazed downward.

Jordyn Woods proves red is her color in a sultry photo shoot

A slide right delivered a closer-up shot of Jordyn, revealing her flawless makeup and curvy physique. Jordyn’s makeup palette, compliments of Makeup by Rubina, consisted of dramatic lashes, a bold red lip color, and burgundy eyeshadow. The bombshell wore her long, curly hair down, cascading down her back.

For one of the most captivating shots in the series, Jordyn stood with one knee popped forward as the lighting behind her illuminated her stunning floor-length veil and voluptuous figure.

The fifth and final slide saw Jordyn modeling her second look, consisting of a black bra and panties set paired with a white veil.

Jordyn was styled by Jill Vincent, who opted for lingerie sets from Honey Birdette and Busted Brand.

Jordyn’s caption for the share read, “Mesh & I go together real BAD❤️‍🔥 Happy Valentine’s Day 🥀” and she was sure to tag the creative team behind her look.

Jordyn launched Woods by Jordyn in 2023

Once famous for her friendship with Kylie Jenner and the scandalous kiss she shared with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, Jordyn has since created a name for herself.

The FrstPlace founder has expanded her business endeavors from her fitness app into the fashion industry. Earlier this year, she announced the launch of her clothing line, Woods by Jordyn.

Jordyn’s line currently offers three pieces — the Kai dress, the Luna dress, and the Sage dress — all of which retail for $123 on her site, WoodsByJordyn.com.

Woods by Jordyn aims to make women feel “powerful and sexy,” and their mission is to “create an environment that encourages Individuality, Self Confidence, Inclusivity, with an unapologetic behavior.”

Jordyn defends her brand in the most gracious way

Shortly after launching Woods by Jordyn, the California-based entrepreneur defended her brand after receiving a less-than-stellar review from a customer.

The displeased shopper took to TikTok to call out Jordyn’s collection as “cheap-feeling.”

However, Jordyn handled the criticism with grace. In a TikTok video of her own, the brunette beauty first complimented the critic on how great they looked in her dress.

Jordyn responded, “I will say, there is a way to be honest and real without bringing other people down or bringing other influencers into it. Some people are going to love it, and some people are not going to like it, and that’s just what it is.”

She continued, “But I do appreciate your constructive criticism. I would love to hear what brands you think provide the quality mesh that you are looking for and ways that I can improve, and we can continue to grow together.”