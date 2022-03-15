Jordyn Woods gazes into the camera while posing topless with a Chanel chain

Jordyn Woods’s relationship with Kylie Jenner ended after Khloe accused her of cheating with Tristan. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Jordyn Woods opted to go topless for a sizzling snap while seductively looking into the camera.

The 24-year-old socialite recently became a trending topic after Khloe Kardashian’s comments about women being blamed when a man is unfaithful.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was put on blast after fans reminded her she blamed Jordyn for Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Jordyn Woods looks into the camera for a topless close-up

The American Instagram star opted to model nude for a sizzling Instagram snap.

Woods wrote in the caption: “don’t lose focus,” as she confidently posed for the photo.

She appears to be wearing nothing but a Cuban link, two thin necklaces, and a Chanel chain.

In addition, she added hoop earrings, letting her curly hair flow as she looked into the camera.

Jordyn Woods recently posted a throwback Instagram video from a visit to the city of London, rocking a blonde hair look.

“missing London more and more these days, and this blonde was a vibe!!! I’m coming back soon🤞🏽❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

When the socialite isn’t modeling clothes or going topless, she frequently shares her workout videos.

She is a fan of weightlifting and said she works out every day to maintain her stunning physique.

“wellness wednesday- I didn’t realize how much I loved and missed lifting until I started lifting again🤍 the girls that get it, get it,” she wrote in the caption of a video of one of her workouts.

How Jordyn Woods met her boyfriend

In September 2020, Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns went Instagram official. However, in an episode of Woods’ Instagram series Regular-ish, she reveals their relationship goes way back.

They detail how they met in a video as they dive deep into the origin of their romance.

“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns said, continuing. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”

Their relationship turned romantic during the COVID-19 pandemic; the NBA star suffered numerous losses in his family. The Minnesota Timberwolves player reportedly lost seven family members, including his mother, to COVID-19.

“It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges, and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,” Towns said. “And we chose the latter.”