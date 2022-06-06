Jordyn Woods flaunts her coconuts in tight bikini

Jordyn Woods close up. Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn Woods is turning heads and stunning in swimwear as she enjoys a luxurious Mexico vacation. The 24-year-old model and entrepreneur continues to make headlines independent of former BFF Kylie Jenner, and new photos show she’s living her best life.

Posting over the weekend, the Frst Place founder killed it in a plunging swimsuit, with the gallery also including a bikini look as the brunette enjoyed her time South of the border.

Jordyn Woods stuns in bikini on Mexico vacation

Jordyn opened with an eye-catching shot as she posed waist-deep in waters from a rock pool.

The California native showed off her trim figure as she modeled a patterned green swimsuit with a deep-cut neckline and hoop bust detail.

Wearing her long hair down and braided, Jordyn stunned as she reappeared in video mode with a swipe, with additional photos showing her exploring the sights and taking a quick car selfie.

Bringing out her gorgeous smile in one snap, the model smiled from a fun bar decorated with pineapples, wearing a sleeveless bikini top and holding up a fresh coconut with a straw. Selfies further on in the gallery confirmed her outfit to be part of a bikini look.

“Adventure mami,” Jordyn wrote, with fans leaving over 100,000 likes. Jordyn had flown out to Mexico for a bachelorette party, with another post seeing her swimsuit-clad, poolside, and with a massive crew of gal pals. “48 hrs in Tulum,” she wrote as the squad posed in a row overlooking pool waters and lush greenery.

The travels don’t appear to include Jordyn’s long-term boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns. The couple recently celebrated two years together.

Jordyn Woods’ boyfriend says, ‘women change you’

Jordyn is now rock-solid with Minnesota Timberwolves player Towns. In 2021, the NBA player opened up to GQ on dating Woods, revealing:

“Let me tell you something, fans… man. Women change you. Women change you.” He added: “I ain’t never got no palate like I got right now. I ain’t never thought about eating no raw sushi, raw fish. I ain’t never thought about that. But here comes little ol’ Jordyn Woods in my life, and now all of a sudden, we gotta go to Nobu all the time.”

Semi-joking, but clearly showing he’s serious about the SECNDNTURE founder, Karl continued: “And after about four times of going to Nobu and like not eating anything, and only maybe having like the fried chicken or the chicken teriyaki with rice, I finally said, ‘You know what, let me try that yellowtail jalapeño’ and ever since then, it’s changed my life.”