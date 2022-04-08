Jordyn Woods busting out of a tiny bikini top and string bottoms

Jordyn Woods busts out of tiny bikini top and bottoms. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Jordyn Woods wants you to remember her, too, as her former BFF Kylie Jenner’s show The Kardashians premieres on Hulu.

The influencer posted another thirst trap on her social media pages. Jordyn works hard to maintain her body, and she isn’t afraid to display the fruits of her labor on Instagram.

She often poses scantily clad on social media and receives praise for her daring choices.

Jordyn Woods wears a tiny bikini top and string bottoms

Jordyn Woods posted two new pictures to promote her body and a bikini. The skimpy bikini barely covered the influencer’s voluptuous assets.

Jordyn posed in front of a flower bush with her long hair pushed to the side. Her tiny bikini top barely covered her cleavage as she posed under the sunbeams.

Jordyn’s taut tummy and hard abs were visible in the shot.

Her brightly colored bikini was by Fashion Nova. It featured pink, purple, blue, and green colors, and Jordyn expertly matched the background of the picture to her bikini.

She wrote in the caption, “heat wave @fashionnova.”

Jordyn wore bright blue sunglass frames.

Pic credit: @jordynwoods/Instagram

Jordyn’s comments were full of praise, including, “oh ma gawd” and “so hot.” There were also a lot of heart-eyed emojis and fire emojis to signify Jordyn’s hotness.

Jordyn’s hard work at the gym with her boyfriend Karl-Anthony is clearly paying off for her.

Jordyn Woods dates NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns

Although Jordyn was previously involved in a cheating scandal with NBA player Tristan Thompson, the influencer moved on to another NBA player, Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns plays for the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Woods is often supporting him from the crowd.

The two were best friends before they began dating. Jordyn said of the relationship, “If we’re being fully transparent, he and I have been friends for a few years now, and we were just really close friends.” They celebrated their first anniversary last May.

Karl-Anthony says that Jordyn helped him cope with the loss of his mom. In an interview with Taraji P. Henson, as reported by Page Six, Karl Anthony said, “I feel, like, in a way, when my mom passed, she said, ‘I’m not going to leave you alone. I’m a make sure you know who you’re supposed to be with.'”

He continued, “It was not until with Jordyn that I learned the most important lesson … the male ego is the most sensitive and most dangerous thing the world has to offer.”

Karl-Anthony and Jordyn celebrate their second anniversary this May.