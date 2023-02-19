Jordyn Woods attends the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch

Jordyn Woods cut a stylish figure in Salt Lake City for a grand event.

The social media influencer was one of the special guests helping audio manufacturer JBL celebrate the JBL Endurance Peak 3 launch at Park City Mountain.

In a series of photos, Woods wore a black leather jacket with a fleece insole and a matching top that fitted her curvaceous figure.

She added a matching bucket hat and denim jeans to complete the look.

The beauty shared photos from the event and took the microphone in the second photo.

Woods posed with Euphoria actor Angus Cloud in the third snap and other celebrities who attended the star-studded event in the Instagram carousel.

The model looked chic with her complete glam set in the Instagram post.

She accessorized the look with small earrings and rings on each hand. She also carried a cute white purse that perfectly blended with the outfit.

In the caption, she joked about potentially trying her hand at snowboarding, writing, “I think snowboarding may be one of my new favorite sports… to watch at least 😂🤘🏽 beautiful day with the @jblaudio family in Salt Lake City 🤍 #PeaksonPeaks.”

Jordyn Woods shows her skincare routine for Topicals

Woods posed with little makeup to promote Topicals, which is a skincare brand she is partnered with in an IG promotion.

She held the skincare product close to her face while looking away from the camera.

In the caption, she wrote, “Self care is the best care💗 using the Faded serum and Faded eye mask with my boo @jodiewoods Use my code JORDYN for 20% off your next purchase at @topicals #TopicalsPartner 😘”

In the second photo of the Instagram post, she recruited her lookalike sister Jodie Woods to pose with the Topical Faded Eye Masks.

The stunning sisters had their hair in curls as they looked into the camera for the promotional post.

Jordyn Woods shows how to use concealer for NARS Cosmetics

Woods attracts a lot of sponsors due to her large social media following, and she promoted the brand Nars Cosmetics concealer in an advert.

“This is a natural base look that you can use for any makeup look using the @narsissist #RadiantCreamyConcealer #NARSPartner #Ad” she wrote in the caption.

In the video posted earlier this month, Woods showed how she puts on concealer and blends it with a brush for a natural-looking base.