Jordyn Jones wows in lace bra and jacket suit

Jordyn Jones is an American dancer mostly known for appearing in Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition.

Besides Jones’ great dance moves, she also has an amazing style that she makes sure to show a lot on her social media.

This time she found some white and grey stairs to take some pictures showing her casual but classy outfit.

Jones wore an all-black outfit starting with a delicate black bralette, that she layered with a blazer jacket, adding a little sophisticated touch and allowing her to show off her abs.

Her outfit moved on to a casual and basic pair of mom jeans that adjusted to her curves perfectly.

Her blonde almost platinum hair was styled in light waves and parted down the middle.

To accessorize, she chose a necklace as well as two thick bracelets. Her long white nails looked incredible contrasting the black of her outfit.

For shoewear, she opted for some chunky black Converse, keeping the outfit casual.

Her makeup was very light, yet noticeable. She packed on some blush on her cheeks and put on a cherry lip.

Jones now has over 8 million people following her on Instagram, where she keeps herself very active.

Jordyn Jones talks about her music

The 22-year-old is also a singer and actress. Looks like she really wants to be part of every single industry.

In 2019, Jones released her self-titled EP which includes the most personal songs to date. As a woman in the public eye, she has gone through a few breakups and of course, a lot of experiences that only she experiences being in the position she is, and having the job that she has.

Jones told Music Mayhem Magazine that this EP took two years to be completed and she feels she can finally enjoy it now that it is out.

She also spoke about the writing process of it and how she felt back then by saying, “I was in a very dark place when I started doing my EP … it was through a breakup, it was heartbreak, it was me being the most confident person in the world, to the happiest person throughout the whole year of writing and recording the EP.”

This project reflects a vulnerable but also a very confident side of the singer and dancer, allowing her to express herself in many different ways.

Jordyn Jones’ self-titled EP includes 7 songs, with hits like Can’t Say No and Cover Up.