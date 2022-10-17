Jordana Brewster at the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project 2022 Summer Block Party. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jordana Brewster showed off her toned legs in a fun internet vs. reality post.

The Fast & Furious actress rocked an all-white outfit with gold accents while snapping photos by the pool.

Her white button-down blouse was all business, which contrasted nicely with her belted white miniskirt featuring gold palm leaves.

The outfit was brought together with a pair of gold open-toes stilettos, which complemented her skirt nicely.

Jordana’s Instagram vs. reality post showed a glimpse of the behind-the-scenes process to get the perfect shot, which seems to have been a bit of a struggle.

Fortunately, her hairstylist Ericka Verrett was there to show her how it’s done!

She posted the photo for her 4.4 million followers with the caption, “Insta vs reality

Thank you to @ericka_verrett for teaching me you don’t have to actually jump to give the illusion of jumping @kmannmakeup @katiebof.”

In addition to her hairstylist, Jordana was joined by her makeup artist Kindra Mann and stylist Katie Bofshever.

Jordana Brewster heads to a star-studded lunch

Jordana took her flawless ensemble out on the town, making an important stop at an event at Ka’teen in Los Angeles.

The star-studded lunch was hosted by ELLE and Netflix and celebrated Latinas in Hollywood.

Some of the actresses at the event star on Netflix, including Camila Mendes, who co-stars in the new movie release, Do Revenge, and Lee Rodriguez from the cast of Never Have I Ever.

Con Todo Netflix captioned photos from the event with, “A beautiful afternoon celebrating Latinas in Hollywood – love to see so many talented women in one room. The energy was beautiful, the words were heartfelt and everyone left with new friendships formed. ✨.”

Jordana Brewster helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood

Born in Panama City, Panama, Jordana is the daughter of Brazillian swimsuit model Maria João and American investment banker Alden Brewster.

The actress lived in Brazil as a child until she moved to Manhatten at ten years old and started her acting career with appearances on soap operas.

Jordana’s career took off in 2001 after she starred alongside Vin Diesel and Paul Walker in The Fast and the Furious.

Pic credit: @jordanabrewster/Instagram

With nine movies and counting in the franchise, her role has been reprised multiple times since then.

Jordana was able to break into Hollywood at a time when diversity wasn’t as encouraged as it is today, putting a Latina face on the big screen when it was most important.