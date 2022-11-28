Jordana Brewster is hitting the beach and sending temperatures soaring as the newlywed rocks a black lacy bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Kevan Brooks/AdMedia

Jordana Brewster showed her autumn body wasn’t any different from her summer body, and that was a good thing for her bikini beach stroll this weekend.

As some people sat in a food coma after consuming way too much casserole, it didn’t appear that Jordana was one of those gluttonous folks.

Jordana has been spending a lot of time at the beach lately following her September nuptials to Mason Morfit.

And with a body like Jordana’s, it’s no wonder the actress has enjoyed frolicking on Malibu beaches with her new husband.

Paparazzi caught Jordana as she walked on the beach with her kids nearby.

Jordana looked happy to see the photographers, offering a warm smile as she walked along the Pacific Ocean.

The Fast and Furious actress was bronzed and beautiful in a black and white two-piece.

Jordana Brewster stuns for a post-Thanksgiving bikini beach stroll

Jordana rocked a black lace bikini with ruffling around the edges and a stringy top.

She paired the black top with black and white plaid bikini bottoms featuring a thick black band around the hips.

Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography/A.I.M / BACKGRID

Jordana protected her eyes from harmful sun rays and wore her long, luscious hair in waves that fell to her waist.

The actress wore a gold layered chain necklace around her neck with a purple and red heart pendant falling in the center of the piece. She also wore small gold hoop earrings, a large silver watch, and her massive sparkling diamond wedding ring.

Jordana carried her phone as she walked away from the ocean, possibly after capturing some moments of her kids and new husband.

Jordana Brewster’s workout and bikini philosophy

Jordana was born into a life of privilege– her dad was an investment banker, and her mom was a swimsuit model.

Even her grandfather, Kingman Brewster Jr., had success as the president of Yale University for nearly 15 years. Although Jordana was born into an elite circle of wealth, she said she worked hard to maintain her physique and learned from her mom that living in a bikini was a way of life.

She told Women’s Health, “My mom always tells me that being sexy is all about attitude. She’s very confident and probably has more Gisele Bundchen in her than I do.”

She added, “Brazilian women are proud of their bodies; I’m more reserved, but I try. At home I only wear Brazilian bikinis.”

Accordingly, Jordana likes to walk on a treadmill at the steepest incline for 30 to 40 minutes.

Jordana has certainly shown a high level of confidence, which may have helped her become the star she is today.