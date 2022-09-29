Jordana Brewster in bikini enjoys beach morning with Mason Morfit

Jordana Brewster is rocking a bikini on the beach. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jordana Brewster turned heads during a recent outing as she hit the beach in a string bikini.

The Fast and Furious actress frolicked on a Santa Barbara beach in a floral bikini.

The former soap opera star recently divorced Andrew Form and tied the knot with actress Alexandra Daddario in June. The split also paved the way for Jordana’s new relationship.

The actress wasn’t at the beach alone as she was joined by her Value Act CEO hubby, whom she married earlier this month. The two are enjoying a honeymoon following their September 4 wedding.

Jordana showed her bronzed skin and toned abs in the two-piece, which featured green shades on top and pink shades on the bottom. She protected her face from sunrays with an oversized hat and sunglasses.

Jordana wore a gold chain necklace with a purple crystal around her neck. She flashed her massive wedding ring as she recently wed Mason Morfit. She also sported a pricey timepiece on one wrist and a black bracelet on the other.

Pic credit: Clint Brewer Photography/AIM/Backgrid

Jordana Brewster marries Mason Morfit, plans thoughtful ceremony

Jordana and Mason had a gorgeous wedding ceremony earlier this month. PEOPLE reported the two got married on Redondo Beach in California.

Jordana’s Fast and Furious co-stars included Ludacris, Vin Diesel, and Meadow Walker.

She previously shared details with the magazine about her upcoming nuptials in March. She revealed that her wedding would be personal and well-thought-out, including her children in the ceremony.

Jordana shared two children with Andrew Form, Julian, 8, and Rowan, 6. She and Andrew worked on The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, a film in which she acted and he produced. The two had 13 years of marriage before Jordana filed for divorce from the producer in July 2020.

Jordana said about her kids, “I’m trying to integrate them into the ceremony in a special, very thoughtful way. I think Rowan’s going to do something musical and Julian’s going to give a speech of some sort. So yeah, it’ll be fun.”

But Andrew is doing just fine amid the split.

Jordana’s ex-husband Andrew Form recently married Alexandra Daddario

Alexandra announced her engagement to 53-year-old Andrew after dating for six months.

Andrew and Alexandra tied the knot in a New Orleans wedding ceremony in June. Alexandra was a vision in a stunning Danielle Frankel gown.

Alexandra told Vogue that Andrew’s sons also appeared in the Big Easy festivities.

She shared, “We said vows, cried, and Andrew’s children were his groomsmen and ring bearers.”