Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban showed off $175K diamond bow tie worn to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban wears diamond bow tie to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jonathan “Foodgod” Cheban knows how to dress for a celebrity wedding.

The reality star wore a diamond encrusted bow tie to Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s $3.5M wedding.

Jonathan ‘Foodgod’ Cheban wore a $175K bow tie to Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Jonathan fit right in at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding.

He wore a $175,000 diamond encrusted bow tie, so expensive that he needed security to protect him for the night.

Jonathan took to Instagram to show off his bling. “The most over the top Diamond bow tie by @jacobandco for tonights wedding,” he wrote in his caption.

He also added: “I got security don’t try it! Lol.”

Jonathan shared an unboxing video set to Drake and Future’s tune Diamonds Dancing.

He paired the eye-catching piece with a classic black tuxedo and sunglasses.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Brooklyn and Nicola hosted their lavish nuptials at Peltz’s family home in Palm Beach on Saturday.

Jonathan was among the list of A-list celebrities in attendance, which included Serena and Venus Williams and Eva Longoria.

On Monday, the newlyweds Brooklyn and Nicola uploaded photos from their big day, which was captured by British Vogue photographer German Larkin.

Brooklyn posted a photo of the beautiful bride, with her dress on full display. He captioned the photo, “My beautiful bride” and added two heart emojis.

Nicola wore a custom-made Valentino wedding gown which was adorned with an evil eye symbol and included a message from her mother that was stitched onto the gown in blue thread.

In one photo, Nicola cuddled up to her new husband, who wore a Dior tuxedo for the nuptials.

The bride was walked down the aisle by her father to a string orchestra playing Songbird.

After the ceremony, guests enjoyed cocktails adorned with white cherry blossoms as a jazz quartet played, Vogue reported.

A live band then provided the entertainment for the black-tie dinner.

The dinner was served in a marquee by the seafront, filled with floral arrangements from HMR Designs. The team used garden roses layered with peonies, white ranunculus, spray roses, and hydrangea, Vogue said.

The father of the groom gave a touching speech, reportedly getting teary-eyed and having to pause throughout.

The newlyweds then had their first dance to Elvis’s classic, Only Fools Rush In, performed by South African artist Lloyiso.

The guests were invited by the couple to make a donation to war-stricken Ukraine.