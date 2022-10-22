JoJo at the 2019 amfAR Gala. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

JoJo brought in the fall season with a sheer brown dress that perfectly showed off the singer’s figure.

Wearing a matching underwear set underneath the long gown, JoJo also paired her outfit with a long-sleeve black coat.

The Too Little Too Late songstress also posed with a gold necklace and hoops, a black handbag, and a pair of strappy black heels.

With her blonde highlighted hair styled into a bob, JoJo shared the bold look with her over two million Instagram followers.

She captioned the mirror selfie, “it’s fall which means it’s the perfect time to wear a long a** coat with basically very little other than sheer undergarments underneath so you, too, can feel simultaneously modest AND sl***y.”

Her fiancé, Dexter Darden, quickly commented on his wife-to-be’s photo.

He flirtatiously wrote on the post, “Goooodddd lawd.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @iamjojo/Instagram

The singer’s engagement to Dexter Darden

In December 2021, JoJo announced that she and Darden were engaged after beginning dating in 2020.

The Maze Runner actor has often been shared on JoJo’s social media, with fans tuned into the pair’s love story.

Sharing a series of photos to her social media last Christmas, the Baby It’s You singer opened up to fans about Darden’s proposal, penning, “forever with YOU? Sign me UP. celebrating Christmas a whole fiancé!!!”

“the most thoughtful, creative, positive, handsome, strong, loving, uplifting human being asked me to marry him. so obviously I said YESSS!!!” she continued. “thank you for the most epic birthday surprise ever. and for flying out my mom, your mom, and both of our best friends to share in that incredible moment with us. you are one of one.”

JoJo’s musical influences

The former Masked Singer contestant has often credited singers like Aretha Franklin and Etta James as her musical inspiration, with soul music undeniably influencing her sound.

Speaking with NME earlier this year, the 31-year-old shared that she bought a George Benson album when she was only eight, saying, “At that time, I was hustling in the sense where I would walk into a nail or hair salon with my aunt and I’d be like, ‘I can sing. Do you want to hear me sing?’ They would say, yeah, and I’d be like, ‘How much are you gonna give me?’”

“I love George Benson,” she added. “He was my first introduction to scat and then I worked backward and became more familiar with Ella Fitzgerald and the greats that really brought that style to the forefront.”