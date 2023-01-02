JoJo Siwa rang in the New Year with impressive progress photos. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

JoJo Siwa shared some rare progress photos in light of the New Year. The 19-year-old YouTuber showed off her incredibly toned body and six-pack abs in a mirror selfie alongside a photo from the beginning of the year.

Siwa explained that she usually shies away from doing progress photos because they make her uncomfortable. However, after a year’s worth of hard work, she just had to share her transformation.

She shared the first photo she took in 2022, which was a closeup selfie that saw beads of perspiration on her forehead.

Siwa explained in the caption that she looked like that every day of the year and that she “sweated and sweated.” However, then she shared the results of her hard work and sweat.

The second photo was the last one she took in 2022 and saw her posing for a mirror selfie in a crop top and bikini bottoms. Her outfit highlighted her fit physique nicely, especially her toned legs and abs.

Meanwhile, she opted to obscure her face with her phone for the mirror selfie and tied her hair back in a simple ponytail.

JoJo Siwa’s 2022 fitness journey

Siwa expressed pride in how much strength and muscle she had gained throughout 2022. It was a year of growth for her as she decided to put extra focus on her physical health.

While Siwa’s post showed the culmination of her fitness journey, she also shared snapshots of her journey throughout 2022. Throughout the year, she shared short videos showing her fitness journey.

These videos revealed that she relied on a combination of strength training and gymnastics to gain more muscle.

In August, she shared that she was “learning new tricks.” She paired the update with a video of her pulling off a very clean-looking front punch flip.

She recently shared a video of her effortlessly pumping out a few pull-ups. In the caption, she stated that she couldn’t even do one push-up a year ago.

She followed up with a second video showing off her pull-up skills on the monkey bars.

Siwa embarked on a serious fitness journey in 2022 and now has impressive gains to show for it.

Siwa recently endorsed air up water bottles

Given Siwa’s increased interest in her physical health and fitness, her latest brand endorsement wasn’t surprising.

Fitness and hydration go hand-in-hand, and Siwa recently grabbed herself an air up water bottle. Partnering with the brand, she took to TikTok to share the benefits.

She revealed that her then-girlfriend, Avery Cyrus, introduced her to the bottle. Siwa quickly fell in love with it and got onboard with air up.

The charcoal water bottle can function as a standard water bottle but has a few unique abilities. Siwa demonstrated that consumers could purchase “flavor pods” for their air up bottles.

The pods attach to the spout and then flavor the water through scent. It elevates the flavor of water without mixing it with powders or flavored drops.

Siwa encouraged her users to get the bottle and posted her promotion conveniently before the holidays to stir up some gift ideas.