JoJo Siwa says Candace Cameron Bure didn’t share all the details of their phone call

JoJo Siwa gives her most recent thoughts on the situation with Candace Cameron Bure. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency and ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

It seems as if JoJo Siwa may have just put the feud to bed after her latest statement on the drama with Candace Cameron Bure.

The 19-year-old megastar claimed that Candace failed to mention all of the details that were explained during their most recent phone call, which happened after JoJo referred to Candace as the “rudest celebrity she’d ever met” in a TikTok video.

“She didn’t share all the details of the meeting, it was one of those memories that little 11-year-old me was just stuck with,” JoJo said.

In Candace’s response video that she shared on Instagram, she claimed the situation stemmed from a moment on the red carpet for the Fuller House premiere in which she was too overwhelmed to take a picture with JoJo at the moment she asked for one.

However, JoJo clarified the more intricate details of the sticky situation.

“It was at the after-party that she didn’t want to take a picture with me and I was okay with that, but then I turned around and when I looked back, she was taking pictures with other kids, and that’s what made me really really upset,” she said.

“It’s just one of those memories that, whenever you’re little, somebody says something to you and you just never forget it for as long as you live,” JoJo continued. “I think we’ve all had that moment, and I feel like this was that moment for me.”

JoJo said that she talked to Candace for about 10 minutes on the phone and the two were able to clear the air over the mishap from years ago.

“It was sweet, she apologized, and we talked and it was cool, it was nice,” she said.

JoJo Siwa’s original video labeling Candace Cameron Bure as ‘rudest celeb’

Following a current TikTok trend, JoJo posted a video earlier this week in which she revealed the rudest celebrity she’d ever met, the nicest/coolest celebrity she’d ever met, the celebrity that “did her dirty,” and her celebrity crush.

Although the point of the trend is to quickly flash a photo of each person to the camera so that viewers can’t tell who it actually is, JoJo Siwa fans were quick to pause the video in time to notice she pinned Candace as the rudest celeb.

Fans were quick to jump to JoJo’s comment section to point out the fact that JoJo had “exposed” Candace — specifically asking the former Dance Moms star for a storytime follow-up.

Ask and you shall receive, it seems.

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/TikTok

Candace Cameron Bure’s response to JoJo’s claim

After JoJo’s TikTok made its massive splash on the internet, the Fuller House star took matters into her own hands by calling JoJo on the phone and asking what she had done to be labeled as the “rudest celebrity” she had ever met.

Candace then shared her own video on Instagram, calmly explaining the phone call and how it broke her heart to know she hurt JoJo’s feelings at such a young age.

“Here’s the [tea],” Candace wrote in her caption to bait her followers. However, she ended her video by saying the two were on good terms and JoJo now realizes as an adult how “silly” the whole situation was.

Although it may seem as if JoJo and Candace have squashed the drama, you can never be too sure when a new TikTok trend will come around and stir the pot all over again.