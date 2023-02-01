JoJo Siwa recreated a jaw-dropping dance routine from when she was just 11 years old yesterday, and the world is far from being over it.

The 19-year-old star danced her heart out to the song Butter (The Greatest Gift In Life) by Mateo Messina, seamlessly hitting every move.

While her outstanding dance moves haven’t changed a bit, JoJo’s fashion has most definitely evolved over the years.

She traded in the cute red and gold ensemble seen on her younger self for black spandex shorts and a matching sports bra, highlighting every inch of her fit figure.

She performed the number in a large, bright room with a colorful neon light behind her, reading “Studio Siwa,” because wherever JoJo goes, rainbows are sure to follow.

JoJo joked in the caption, “3 pulled muscles and a giant bruise later…. WORTH ITTTTT!!!”

Naturally, her loyal fans, AKA Siwanatorz, turned up in the comment section to show some love.

Some of the remarks included, “Yessss!!!! ❤️🙌🔥 So good,” “So cute JoJo!!❤️,” and “You can take the kid out of competitions but we’ll always be comp kids at heart ❤️ We love a JOJO throwback! 🤩”

Pic credit: @itsjojosiwa/Instagram

JoJo Siwa shared morning routine for Dell partnership

JoJo went all out in a recent post, giving an inside glimpse at her typical morning routine to promote the Dell XPS Laptop.

The Boomerang singer started the video in bed at 6:30 a.m., waking up with a big yawn before briefly unveiling her sculpted core while throwing on a black hoodie.

She then grabbed her Dell XPS Laptop and headed to the kitchen to make a pre-workout drink, getting a little work on her computer done while she sipped away.

Next, JoJo joined her best friend, Ezra Sosa, for a garage workout and then headed back inside to get ready for the day.

Continuing on with her busy day, she grabbed groceries and took a quick break to watch videos on her laptop before making lunch and heading out for a tap dance class.

She was so motivated by the class that she went right over to her studio to keep practicing some dance moves using her laptop, which she says exists to “empower individuality and also inspire you to get more into whatever you’re into.”

She captioned the share, “Come with me and my @Dell XPS for a busy day in my life #DellXPS #IntelEvo @intel.”

JoJo Siwa showed off dance moves with BFF

Speaking of JoJo’s BFF Ezra, the two paired up for an unforgettable “jive” at Studio Siwa last week.

The beautiful blonde admitted that it had been a “whole year” since they had last performed the number together, but clearly, they didn’t skip a beat.

JoJo looked amazing and casual in black pants with an oversized red hoodie, her hair laced back in two french braids.

She even nailed a back flip right at the end, showing off her incredible flexibility and balance.

JoJo has always marched to the beat of her own drum, and the world adores her for it, but that’s not to say she doesn’t draw inspiration from other celebrities.

Anyone who follows JoJo knows about her undying love for Lady Gaga.

Still, during a recent interview with Nylon magazine, she said the three headliners of a musical festival of her dreams would be “Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, and me!”