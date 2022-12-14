JoJo Siwa is bright and beautiful in funky rainbow bikini with suspenders

JoJo Siwa sizzled in a colorful bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

JoJo Siwa unveiled her fit figure in a tye-die bikini while living her absolute best life at CocoCay, Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas.

The 19-year-old entertainer shared a carousel of fun-filled snaps that showed her swimming, running, admiring sea life, and even posing with a mouthful of sand.

In true JoJo fashion, she wore a brightly-colored swimsuit with suspenders and red high-top Converse sneakers.

The daring ensemble accentuated her sculpted body, namely those chiseled abs and toned legs.

As the cherry on top, JoJo wore her short locks in cornrows with colorful ties around her crown.

She captioned the festive share, “In absolute paradise🏝️❤️ best day at Perfect Day at CocoCay Island @royalcaribbean.”

JoJo Siwa showed off workout gains in crop top and spandex shorts

JoJo hit the monkey bars hard earlier this month to show off the fruits of her labors in skintight black shorts and a long-sleeve gray crop top.

Of course, the workout called for footwear, so she added black sneakers and high-rise white socks.

She performed a variety of exercises on the metal bars, highlighting her strength, flexibility, and sculpted physique.

JoJo wore her beautiful blonde hair in a half-up half-down style to keep it out of her face while training.

She captioned the motivational share, “Little progress update!!!!! Stronger everyday!!💪🏼”

JoJo Siwa shared two-hour fitness routine in bright top and black pants

JoJo took to TikTok with a condensed two-hour workout video that included everything from cardio and core strengthening to leg burners and upper body exercises.

Set to Eye of the Tiger by Survivor, JoJo started the training with a few stretches before jumping rope for ten minutes and then moving on to intense circuits.

The Boomerang singer ditched her bright yellow shirt in the middle of the video, revealing a turquoise sports bra, to perform three rounds of ten pull-ups.

Toward the end of her workout, JoJo completed a hollow body hold on a BOSU ball, saying, “I made this thing up; I just got to try to balance on the ball, and it’s really fun.”

Finally, she hit the treadmill for a few intervals and finished the session with “10 speed push-ups and 10 speed V-ups.”

Despite all the hard work, the most impressive aspect of the video was that JoJo maintained her radiant smile throughout.

Always one for positivity, she ended the video saying, “That was it for today. Ended up being about a two-hour workout and it was awesome.”