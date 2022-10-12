JoJo shows off incredible curves in her undies

Singer JoJo Joanna Noelle Levesque poses in her underwear for a mirror selfie. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

JoJo rocked underwear gifted to her in a care package, and she couldn’t help but bless her followers with a peek.

JoJo took to social media to post a gorgeous mirror selfie as she posed in her underwear.

She admired her reflection in the mirror and captured the moment with a sweet pose in a beautifully designed room.

The singer looked like a curvy queen with high-waisted underwear and a matching sports bra as she posed in the dressing room.

JoJo wore her hair in a center part, and she had it styled in a low bun.

JoJo, who had a phone in one hand and placed the other hand on a desk for stability, looked natural and beautiful in the shots as she stood on her tippy-toes.

JoJo’s phone covered the side of her chin, but her beauty was apparent in the shots.

With delicate features and striking eyes, JoJo had a presence that was unmistakable.

Behind JoJo, there were large windows with blinds pulled up to let in natural light, lending a feeling of openness and space.

Pic credit: @iamjojo/Instagram

There was a couch and also a chair situated around a marble table, with one seat accommodating a notebook. The wall-papered walls added to the elegant feel of the pictures.

She wrote in white text over the photo, “@yitty under my sweats today thanks for the care package boo @lizzobeating.” She added a heart emoji for extra love.

JoJo’s lengthy music legal battles

After being sidelined for years due to a legal battle, singer Jojo has finally returned and is enjoying a comeback.

JoJo was merely a child at only 12 years old when she first signed a seven-album deal in 2004.

Unfortunately, JoJo was unable to get out of her contract, and her legal battles against Da Family Entertainment/Blackground began in 2009, just five years after she burst onto the scene with Leave (Get Out.)

This experience undoubtedly put any momentum that JoJo had enjoyed to a halt as she battled it out with the label. The singer was unable to produce new music, which was a huge disappointment to her fans, who had been eagerly awaiting a follow-up to The High Road.

Ten years later, she came back with a third studio album, Mad Love, after a decade-long battle. She released her fourth album in 2020, Good To Know.