John Travolta shares heartfelt tribute to his late Grease co-star Olivia Newton-John

John Travolta paid tribute to his late costar after the actress lost her battle with breast cancer. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/S_bukley

John Travolta paid a sweet tribute to “his Sandy” shortly after the actress passed away on Monday at the age of 73.

Olivia Newton-John, one of the biggest stars of the ’70s and known for her recognizable singing voice, lost her battle with breast cancer after combatting the disease over the past three decades.

John and Olivia memorably played opposite each other in the 1978 movie musical Grease, where their chemistry as Danny Zuko and Sandy Olsson was capsulated and remembered by adoring fans of the iconic characters.

Like many other celebrities, John Travolta took to Instagram to publicly share his condolences for losing his former costar and friend.

He posted a throwback shot of Olivia in a denim button-up shirt with her arms folded in front of her.

In the caption, John referred to himself as “Your Danny” and shared the sentiment that the two would see each other again someday.

John Travolta’s touching tribute to Olivia Newton-John

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” John wrote in his tribute post. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much.”

“We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John,” he continued.

Fans of Grease immediately chimed in with comments such as, “There will only be one Sandy and Danny. You will always be together,” and “Danny and Sandy for life.”

Pic credit: @johntravolta/Instagram

Olivia Newton-John’s husband shared the news of her passing on social media

On Monday, Olivia’s husband, John Easterling, shared the news of his wife’s passing on her official Instagram account.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” he wrote.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Olivia’s husband continued to list all whom she is survived by, including her sister Sarah, her brother Toby, and her multiple nieces and nephews.