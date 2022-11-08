John Mayer, 45, and Kiernan Shipka, 22, spark dating rumors

John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka cause dating rumors after the unlikely twosome is spotted out to dinner in California over the weekend. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/S_bukley/Carrie-nelson

Could John Mayer and Kiernan Shipka become the newest celebrity pairing that no one saw coming?

The answer to that question hinges on whether a recent dinner was platonic or something more.

Photographers captured the two at a dinner over the weekend, sparking romance rumors.

Kiernan and John were at the ultra-trendy Giorgio Baldi, which has long been a favorite spot of Rihanna and Kylie Jenner.

However, neither Kylie nor Rihanna were on the West Coast at the time of the recent sighting. That meant it was all eyes on the unlikely duo of actress Kiernan and singer John, who had a very long meal reportedly involving a serenade.

It all went down on Saturday night when paparazzi first spotted the two entering the Italian eatery separately.

Kiernan Shipka and John Mayer spotted on dinner date

According to sources, John and Kiernan left the establishment separately. But eagle-eyed spectators also said that Kiernan jumped in John’s limo down the street in a stealthy move. The limo reportedly dropped Kiernan off at her house later on in the evening.

But the carpool session wasn’t the only curious thing about John and Kiernan’s dinner date.

Another source said that John even serenaded Kiernan at what was allegedly a four-hour dinner.

Kiernan looked gorgeous in gray as the Mad Men actress strolled into the restaurant wearing a long trenchcoat. Meanwhile, John dressed down in head-to-toe gray with sweatpants and white sneakers.

Neither has acknowledged the rumors, although, at more than twice Kiernan’s age, the pairing might raise some eyebrows.

Kiernan Shipka’s dating history

Kiernan’s 23rd birthday is right around the corner. As a young woman in her twenties, Kiernan’s dating history is not as extensive.

She has, however, dated a few well-known men.

She reportedly had an on-again, off-again relationship with director Christian Coppola. In fact, just this week, she tagged her reported beau in a series of pictures. The romance began in 2019 and has lasted nearly three years. Although it remains unclear if the two are still together, Kiernan’s inclusion of Christian on her social media suggests the two are at least on good terms.

Before her on-again, off-again relationship with Christian, Kiernan dated Charlie Oldman. Charlie is the son of legendary actor Gary Oldman. The two reportedly had a brief romance before calling it quits in 2019.

Whether Kiernan is dating Christian or John or enjoying the single life, she certainly keeps her adoring fans on their toes.