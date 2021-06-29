John Lithgow set to return as infamous Trinity killer in Dexter series revival

John Lithgow portrayed the psychologically twisted Trinity killer in season 4 of Dexter. Pic credit: ©ImageCollectAgency/Admedia

The return of Trinity is coming and Dexter fans are freaking out.

As news of a Dexter series revival has hit the internet waves recently it was further announced yesterday that John Lithgow has signed on to reprise his infamous role as the Trinity killer.

Although news of the exact details relating to Trinity’s return are scarce at the moment it is clear that Lithgow will make a titular, if brief, cameo, much to fans’ delight.

Amidst the excitement for the revival of America’s favorite serial killer character, there is also some major confusion surrounding the announcement of Trinity’s return, given that Michael C. Hall’s Dexter killed Lithgow’s Trinity at the end of season 4.

Many are wondering if the return will be a flashback to some revelation that was never shown in that particularly intense season that won Lithgow an Emmy for his incredible portrayal of psychologically damaged Arthur Mitchell.

Some heavy expectations weigh on the reboot of Dexter

The end of the original Dexter series left fans with a bad taste in their mouths, and the reboot has a lot of work to do in order to redeem itself after what many fans viewed as a weak and infuriatingly anti-climactic finale.

Prior to the announcement of a full reboot, there was speculation that perhaps there would simply be a season 9 added to the series to help tie the story up in a better way.

In a 2019 interview with The Daily Beast, Michael C. Hall discussed the possibility of a revival, saying that there had been “different possibilities that (had) come up,” but none of them “felt worth doing.”

Michael C. Hall explained why fans relate to Dexter

Hall went on to explain why he thought people related so much to Dexter despite the violence and dark nature of the character.

“People loved being presented with this character in this little corner of the world, eliminating things and people metaphorically and literally. It was cathartic, like a pressure valve being released,” he said.

Hall said that he often felt a great sense of “relaxation, release, and just ease” after a day of filming a killing scene and that the days when he was required to delve into the side of Dexter that was “hiding from something” were more difficult for him.

When asked if he personally related to the desire Dexter has to kill people, Hall gave a coy smile and replied, “I certainly experience road rage and anger at people who deserve a good pummeling, but ultimately I do not want to kill people. But it’s fun to pretend to. People would say, ‘You’re giving me the Dexter look, and I’d say, ‘No, it’s just my face.’”

The reboot of Dexter is tentatively set for this fall.