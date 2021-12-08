John Goodman continues 200-pound weight loss as he resurfaces on red carpet

The Flintstones star John Goodman maintains weight loss after years of yo-yo dieting. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Admedia/Facetoface

John Goodman shows that he has maintained his stunning 200-pound weight loss as he returns to the red carpet.

The 69-year old actor looked slim and healthy as he donned casual attire at The Freak Brothers premiere.

He wore blue denim jeans and an orange V-neck sweater with a light blue shirt and blazer as he posed for photos.

The Flintstones star began his fitness journey in 2007, and the actor opened up about his initial struggle with losing weight then putting it back on.

“In the old days, I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits,” he told ABC in 2017, according to Page Six.

He added, “This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise. I’m getting to the age where I can’t afford to sit still anymore.”

Goodman starred in ABC hit show Roseanne in the late ’80s until 1997 before reprising his role in 2018.

He showed off his slimmer figure in its sequel, The Conners, which was created after Roseanne Barr’s controversial comments got the original series axed by the network.

John Goodman’s weight loss secret revealed

Goodman hired fitness trainer Mackie Shilstone many years ago to keep the weight off. “This didn’t happen overnight — it’s been an ongoing process,” Shilstone, said of Goodman’s 200-pound weight loss journey.

John Goodman adheres to the Mediterranean diet that focuses on lean protein, olive oil, vegetables, nuts, and fruits.

The 69-year-old actor also has a more active lifestyle exercising six days a week, targeting 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day. He also utilized an elliptical bicycle and treadmill to hit his target.

Goodman confessed to People Magazine, part of his problem shedding the pounds was being a couch potato.

In a 2010 interview when he had lost about 100 pounds, he said the following: “I know it sounds sappy, but it was a waste,” he said, referring to his sedentary lifestyle.

He added, “It takes a lot of creative energy to sit on your a** and figure out what you’re going to eat next … I wanted to live life better.”

The busy actor is balancing two jobs. After Roseanne was canceled in 2018, He signed on to the HBO comedy series The Righteous Gemstones before The Conners was announced to replace Roseanne. Both series have been successful, scoring multiple renewals, and he continues to work on both television series.