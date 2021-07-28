Joey Jordison death: Founding Slipknot drummer dies aged 46

Joey Jordison, a prolific metal drummer and Slipknot founding member, has passed away. Pic credit: Joey Jordison/Twitter.

Joey Jordison, best known as the founding drummer of Slipknot, has died at age 46.

Jordison’s family released a statement paying tribute to his character and achievements. They did not reveal his cause of death, but the statement said he died peacefully in his sleep:

“We are heartbroken to share the news that Joey Jordison, prolific drummer, musician, and artist passed away peacefully in his sleep … Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of indescribable sorrow. To those that knew Joey, understood his quick wit, his gentle personality, giant heart, and his love for all things family and music.”

Jordison was an influential member of the heavy metal band Slipknot and is frequently cited as one of the best metal drummers by critics and fans.

He worked on Slipknot’s first four albums, including All Hope Is Gone, which was the last album to feature all original band members.

Founding Slipknot bassist Paul Gray died in 2010 from a drug overdose.

In 2013, Slipknot announced that Joey had left the band; however, the late drummer said that he had been fired.

In 2016, after many years of silence, Jordison revealed that he suffered from transverse myelitis, which is a neurological condition that affected his ability to play drums.

Tributes pour in for Joey Jordison

Jordison was also a founding member and guitarist for band Murderdolls, and he worked on tour with other bands — most notably Metallica.

Fans on Twitter remembered Jordison’s epic performance at the 2004 Download Festival, where he replaced Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, who was reportedly ill.

If you need a reminder of why Joey Jordison was one of the goats, my man went and played Download with Metallica and played Creeping Death better than Lars ever could. pic.twitter.com/Q0XLqukMf7 — Jâčôb (@_redstripepapi) July 27, 2021

At the 2004 Download Festival, Lars Ulrich was hospitalised the day of the show. Joey Jordison filled in for Metallica last minute and played 8 of the 13 songs in the set with practically zero rehearsal time (having already performed with Slipknot that weekend).



A legend. pic.twitter.com/Eb88cwAia8 — Tom Broome-Jones | Black Lives Matter (@TBroomey) July 27, 2021

Fans and metal musicians have been paying tribute to Joey on social media, including Metallica and Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo.

Jordison’s former bandmate Corey Taylor of Slipknot, who is set to release a collaboration with Metallica, paid tribute to his former bandmate on Instagram by posting a black pic.

Trivium drummer Alex Bent paid tribute to the late metal legend with the following: “I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit. I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP.”

I don’t have words, to call him an inspiration would be an understatement. Countless hours studying every move behind the kit . I owe so much to Joey Jordison and could never imagine being where I am today without his influence. RIP pic.twitter.com/BAnLHW9Re2 — Alex Bent (@AlexBentDrums) July 27, 2021

Dave Lombardo wrote that Jordison was “an incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.”

I am shocked and saddened to hear of the passing of Joey Jordison. An incredible musician and songwriter, gone way too soon.

My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who he touched with his talent. RIP Joey



📸 – Jesse Wild / Rhythm Magazine pic.twitter.com/a8UBwhTyeZ — Dave Lombardo (@TheDaveLombardo) July 27, 2021

Other fans on Twitter posted their “favorite Joey Jordison, Slipknot moment.”

My favorite Joey Jordison, Slipknot moment 🖤💔 pic.twitter.com/dIg3pzvO6U — Goth Hoe 🧛🏻‍♀️ (@tifasuprsoldier) July 28, 2021

i love you joey



rip joey jordison pic.twitter.com/vOgl9izmGI — ɱ ʏ ʏ ʏ 🦷 ≡ ｨ (@_poolofblood) July 28, 2021

Levi Benton wrote that he became a “metal head” after watching Slipknot. “Thank you Joey Jordison! RIP,” he added.

I remember watching a live VHS of Slipknot when I was in Junior Highschool and when the arena lights went out and came on with double bass and an upside down drum set illuminating a pentagram I immediately went to Hot Topic and became a metal head. Thank you Joey Jordison! RIP ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dihOdgkQVJ — Levi Benton (@levibenton) July 28, 2021

How did Joey Jordison die?

Joey’s untimely death has led to speculation on social media. His family did not reveal a cause of death and there has been no indication of foul play or relation to his neurological condition.

Jordison was known for his on-stage presence and drum solos. He was also a songwriter, bassist, and guitarist.

The Slipknot found drummer was never married and didn’t have any children; however, he reportedly had a girlfriend named Amanda Victoria.