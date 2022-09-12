Joe Jonas shows off ‘PSL Season’ look at Vogue NYFW

Joe Jonas shows off PSL Season look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Joe Jonas showed off a fall-themed ‘PSL Season’ look at the Vogue party for New York Fashion Week.

At the exclusive lounge, The Top of The Standard, Joe Jonas hosted a star-studded NYFW event with Vogue, the world’s largest fashion magazine.

According to Vogue, this event was in partnership with botox-alternative brand Xeomin, a brand deal that Joe Jonas has been promoting as part of his skincare routine online.

The event was to celebrate the start of this year’s New York Fashion Week, which started on Friday, September 9, and ends on Wednesday, September 14.

Huge celebrities like Julia Fox dressed to the nines at this grand event, wearing complete sequined ensembles, matching cowboy jackets, or extravagant gothic gowns with wings.

Everyone went out for this star-studded event, including Joe Jonas, who looked ready for fall in a Pumpkin Spice Latte-themed ensemble.

Joe Jonas’s Vogue party look

Joe Jonas opted for a bright look, featuring a tribal print orange and black jacket with black dress pants.

The pop star and father of two kept his jacket unbuttoned for an effortless look but still made sure to add tiny round black sunglasses with an orange tint to give off a relaxed vintage vibe.

To finish off the look, he had his nails painted a dark black color which has been a massive trend for men this season.

Celebrities like Harry Styles and Asap Rocky have also sported the look to break boundaries in the fashion world as men who love style.

This event was in the Boom Boom Room, a club located on the eighteenth floor of the Standard. According to Vogue, this gives guests a 360-degree view of the New York City skyline. Glasses of champagne were happily re-filled all night as guests cheered to the start of NYFW.

Joe took to his Instagram to show off his look and captioned the post with a fall-themed, “PSL SEASON 🍁🍂.”

Joe Jonas hosts Vogue NYFW Pre-Party with Xeomin

Joe Jonas was the host of this Vogue NYFW party, sponsored by Xeomin, a prescription-only injectable botox-alternative company. According to their website, Xeomin is a double-filtered anti-wrinkle injection that temporarily improves the appearance of frown lines.

Xeomin even posted on their Instagram page to show off Joe’s party outfit and his new skincare routine.

In the caption, the company said, “Joe Jonas showed up spotlight ready for @nyfw with a little help from his new skin care regimen, which now includes the Smart Toxin, Xeomin® (incobotulinumtoxinA) for frown lines.”

Whatever the brand is doing seems to be working as every guest looked youthful and refreshed!