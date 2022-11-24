Joe Jonas on Andrew Garfield beating him for Spider-Man role: ‘He was the right one’

Joe Jonas has opened up about a huge acting role he lost out on. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/AdMedia

Joe Jonas has revealed he was “destroyed” after Andrew Garfield beat him for the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Joe, one-third of the Jonas Brothers and lead singer for DNCE, revealed that he auditioned for the web-slinging hero in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

During a recent interview on the Just For Variety podcast, the 33-year-old opened up about his acting career and recalled auditioning for 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man.

While Joe ultimately got passed over the role, he admitted he felt “destroyed” after Andrew Garfield bagged it.

The British star co-starred in the 2012 blockbuster alongside Emma Stone, as well as in the 2014 sequel too.

Andrew also reprised his role in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: No Way Home last year along with previous Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire.

Joe Jonas on feeling ‘destroyed’ after losing Spider-Man role

While speaking to Variety, Joe recalled auditioning for Spider-Man and said, “I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it. Obviously, he was the right one.”

The singer also opened up about how he felt after he had lost the role adding, “In the moment, you’re destroyed or you’re defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant.”

The Camp Rock alum also noted how the movie’s director, Marc Webb, “used to be a music video director,” which led Joe to believe he had “an in.”

However, Joe also claimed that he loves the auditioning process and having to prove yourself, adding that he made it through to the callback portion of the audition process.

When asked if he ever donned the iconic Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Joe said, “No, but I’m sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day.”

Joe Jonas talks wife Sophie Turner helping him in auditions

Joe also told Variety that his wife, X-Men, and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner helped him out when auditioning for his upcoming war film Devotion.

The Jonas Brother said, “When you have a wife like Sophie Turner, who is a phenomenal actress, the one filming you and directing you through it, you got to bring your A-game.”

Joe also noted how Sophie is a stern critic of his abilities but also a constructive critic.

Joe and Sophie first met in 2016 and got engaged the following year.

They tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first baby together, daughter Willa, in July 2020.

The pair now have another daughter born in July this year.

According to TMZ, the 26-year-old actress gave birth to the couple’s second daughter in Miami.

Joe Jonas’ music career

After missing out on superhero success, Joe channeled his energy into his music.

A year later, as part of the pop band DNCE, Joe scored his third top 10 single with the infectious Cake By The Ocean.

Then in 2019, almost six years after they split, the Jonas Brothers reunited and made a musical comeback.

The brothers released their fifth album, and first in ten years, Happiness Begins, which shot to number one.

The band also bagged their first number one Billboard Hot 100 single with Sucker, which has since been certified triple platinum.