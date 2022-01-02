Jodie Whittaker opens up about her emotional farewell to Doctor Who

Jodie Whittaker has said farewell to her Doctor Who character. Pic credit: ©Imagecollect.com/Landmark-Media

Doctor Who has yet to say goodbye to its 13th Doctor, but actor Jodie Whittaker has already wrapped filming for the character. The actor has been playing the role of the Doctor since 2017, taking over the role which was previously occupied by Peter Capaldi, Matt Smith, and David Tennant.

Whittaker joined the cast as the first female incarnation of the Doctor. Unfortunately, she will be leaving the series in 2022. Her replacement has not been announced yet.

Jodie Whittaker on saying farewell

The 39-year-old English actor told Entertainment Weekly that she has wrapped her time onset of Doctor Who. She opened up about the emotional journey of saying goodbye to the character that she’s played for the last three seasons.

“I’ve shot my version of regen, and it was singularly the most emotional day on set I think I’ve ever had. It’s a really bizarre feeling because it’s the best time I’ve ever had on a job, and I made the decision to leave it,” Whittaker said. “It’s a really strange thing to do to yourself. It feels like you’re giving yourself stitches, like, why have you done it? But, it felt right.”

The actor continued, “It was a wonderfully-celebratory-slash-grief-ridden day that I could spend with the family that I’d made. I suppose the best thing about it is that the episodes are still on. So until they’re off, I don’t have to really get my head around the fact that it’s not my part!”

Whittaker will go on to play the role in three specials, with the first one having aired on January 1, 2022. According to Inverse, the next two specials are expected to drop in late 2022 and early 2022.

When did Whittaker announce her exit?

Whittaker announced her departure from the popular franchise back in July 2021. As reported by The Wrap, she said, “In 2017 I opened my glorious gift box of size 13 shoes. I could not have guessed the brilliant adventures, worlds and wonders I was to see in them. My heart is so full of love for this show, for the team who make it, for the fans who watch it and for what it has brought to my life.”

She went on to thank showrunner Chris Chibnall. He will also be departing in 2022. Whittaker added, “And I cannot thank Chris enough for entrusting me with his incredible stories. We knew that we wanted to ride this wave side by side, and pass on the baton together. So here we are, weeks away from wrapping on the best job I have ever had.”

Her statemate rounded off with: “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to express what this role has given me. I will carry the Doctor and the lessons I’ve learnt forever. I know change can be scary and none of us know what’s out there. That’s why we keep looking. Travel Hopefully. The Universe will surprise you. Constantly.”

The first Doctor Who special, Eve of the Daleks, aired on January 1, 2022.

Doctor Who will release three special episodes in 2022.