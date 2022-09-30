Jodie Turner-Smith stuns braless in unbuttoned shirt for Joshua Jackson date night

Jodie Turner-Smith looks incredible in an unbuttoned shirt for date night. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Jodie Turner-Smith turned heads in an unbuttoned shirt and put breakup rumors to rest all at once.

Jodie celebrated a date night at Nobu with her husband Joshua Jackson in style.

She wore a white unbuttoned shirt and rocked it braless.

She paired it with a light pink suit and iridescent silver heels.

Known for her accessories, the model complemented the outfit with tons of silver jewelry and a spikey handheld bag.

Joshua accompanied her, wearing a casual white t-shirt and khaki pants.

Jodie Turner-Smith rocks an unbuttoned shirt for date night. Photo Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Rumors that the two had split began when some fans noticed they were no longer following each other on Instagram, though they are following each other now.

Jodie Turner-Smith’s recent looks

From posing nude to bikini shoots, nothing is out of bounds for Jodie Turner-Smith.

One of her most recent appearances was attending an exclusive event hosted by her friend and fellow actress Salma Hayek.

She wore a gorgeous bright Gucci gown with a plunging neckline and oblique cutouts.

She styled the outfit with a bejeweled layered necklace, a dramatic smokey eye, and rings on almost every finger.

The model took to social media to show off her radiant red-carpet look, writing, “What an honour it was to attend the first ever Kering Foundation Caring For Women dinner last night in NYC. Thank you for having me @salmahayek!!!”

Jodie Turner-Smith’s Gucci collaborations

Jodie is a frequent model for the luxury brand.

Just last year, she was the cover model for one of their successful jewelry lines. Most of her red carpet looks have been from past Gucci collections.

Just a few weeks ago, Jodie revealed that she was the featured model in the second installment of their fashion campaign: Gucci Bloom: The Awakening.

Her main look for the campaign was a stunning black jumpsuit with a buttoned-up white collar and white strips going down each sleeve. The jumpsuit also has a sewn-in rose gold corset top.

She accented the outfit with bold pink gloves, a dewy makeup look, and two silver flower clips to hold up her hair in a chic way.

She released photos from the Gucci and Vogue campaign and said, “I am very proud to share Act II of Gucci Bloom: The Awakening. This film captures my thoughts on the powerful journey that I have gone through: becoming a mother.”

Jodie gave birth to her daughter Janie in 2020, and she is now two years old. The actress and model has been very vocal about her struggles with balancing having a toddler at home and pursuing her career.