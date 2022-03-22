Jodie Turner-Smith poses nude on a balcony with husband Joshua Jackson

Jodie Turner-Smith had all eyes on her when she shared a stunning nude photo series to Instagram while posing alongside Joshua Jackson. ©ImageCollect.com/mjt/ImagePressAgency

Jodie Turner-Smith knows how to get heads turning!

The Murder Mystery 2 and True Blood actress, 35, wowed recently when she shared a series of snaps, baring her nude backside for the camera while husband Joshua Jackson gave her some moral and physical support.

With her hair in a sweeping, dramatic up-do fit for a beauty queen, a tiara resting at the bottom of her messy bun, Jodie looked like royalty as she posed in nothing but her birthday suit while getting ready to attend the Critic’s Choice Awards.

Jodie Turner-Smith looked like royalty while posing nude as she got ready for the red carpet

In the several-shot series, Jodie rocked it while standing on a high balcony as her Dawson’s Creek-alum hubby casually rested a hand on her naked thigh in the first pic.

In photo number two, only Jodie’s sexy silhouette could be made out as she stood in a Leonardo da Vinci-inspired pose, flinging her arms out straight at her sides and spreading her legs wide like the artist’s Vitruvian Man sketch.

Jodie then shared a super sweet snap of herself next to Joshua again, this time playfully sticking out her tongue while smiling. Joshua, clad in a stylish suit, leaned in close to her face for a snuggle session.

The final photos revealed Jodie being gussied up by her posse of makeup artists and stylists in a stunning, shimmery turquoise gown that looked like a waterfall splashing down her glowing skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jodie paired the gown with the tiara and some ultra-glamorous jewelry, both of which contained matching diamond and light blue gemstones.

Joshua previously defended Jodie for being the one who first proposed marriage

The pair set off immediate flirtatious rumors in October of 2018 when they were seen canoodling at Usher’s 40th birthday bash.

A source told Us Weekly that Joshua and Jodie “were all over each other” and looked “super smitten” while they reportedly gazed “into each other’s eyes as they danced together their whole night.”

After a difficult split from his former girlfriend of ten years, actress Diane Kruger, Joshua appeared to be moving on swiftly with Jodie. The duo announced their engagement a rapid two months later.

Turning the tables on the traditional marriage proposal where the man usually gets down on one knee to pop the question, Jodie decided not to wait it out for the actor to ask for her hand and went ahead and took the reigns herself, asking Joshua to marry her while on vacation in December that year.

Joshua later defended Jodie from internet trolls who found the non-traditional proposal odd, telling Refinery 29 that he also proposed later on and found the scrutiny surrounding the fact that she asked first shocking.

“Good God, you cannot believe the things people were leaving my wife on Instagram,” Joshua said during the interview.

“She did it. I said ‘yes.’ We’re happy. That’s it. That’s all you need to know. That has been a real education for me as a white man, truly. The way people get in her comments and the ignorance and ugliness that comes her way is truly shocking,” he added.

Now heading into their third year of marriage, having tied the knot in the summer of 2019, Joshua and Jodie also have a lot to look forward to as they gear up for their daughter Janie’s 2nd birthday, which will be in April.