Jodie Sweetin speaks out after LAPD pushes her to the ground in viral video from pro-choice rally

Jodie Sweetin spoke out about being pushed by Los Angeles police officers at a recent rally. Pic credit: @bellikemike/Instagram and ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Jodie Sweetin spoke out about her recent encounter with the LAPD after officers shoved her to the ground during a pro-choice protest.

The Full House actress, 40, attended a rally in support of women’s rights after the recent Supreme Court overturn of Roe vs. Wade. The event occurred near the Los Angeles 101 freeway on Saturday, June 25, just one day after the SCOTUS decision was announced.

In a video that immediately went viral, taken by photographer Michael Ade, the actress was seen getting tossed around by multiple officers before being shoved onto the cement ground amidst the other protestors. The shocking clip showed Sweetin quickly standing back on her feet, fixing her hat, and continuing in the crowd’s chant for justice.

Jodie Sweetin spoke about being pushed to the ground by LAPD

In a statement obtained by HollywoodLife, Jodie Sweetin talked about the encounter with the Los Angeles police by saying the incident would not stop her from fighting for her beliefs.

“I’m extremely proud of the hundreds of people who showed up yesterday to exercise their First Amendment rights and take immediate action to peacefully protest the giant injustices that have been delivered from our Supreme Court,” Sweetin said.

“Our activism will continue until our voices are heard and action is taken. This will not deter us, we will continue fighting for our rights. We are not free until ALL of us are free.”

Uploaded in a joint post with Sweetin, The Progressivists shared the scene with their Instagram followers on Sunday. “This is hard to watch, @jodiesweetin is a great friend of ours and has been advocating a long time for progressives. Thank you @bellikemike for capturing this on video,” the group wrote.

On the post, Sweetin chimed in with a comment that has garnered over 30k likes in support. “Thank you for posting. Love everyone out there in the streets fighting for what’s right… ❤️❤️ #WeKeepUsSafe,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @theprogressivists/Instagram

LAPD responded with their own statement regarding the incident

Along with Jodie Sweetin, the Los Angeles Police Department also released their own statement about the incident regarding the actress.

“The LAPD is aware of a video clip of a woman being pushed to the ground by officers not allowing the group to enter on foot and overtake the 101 freeway,” they said.

“The force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure. As the nation continues to wrestle with the latest Supreme Court decision, the Los Angeles Police Department will continue to facilitate 1st Amendment rights, while protecting life and property.”

Although Sweetin may have been knocked down, the actress has shown that she has no plans to slow down regarding standing up for what she believes – literally.