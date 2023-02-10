Beloved UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk took a break from her vigorous training schedule to enjoy a little slice of poolside paradise instead.

The Polish strawweight champion recently shared a stunning shot with her fans as she posed along a beautiful, spacious pool in Florida.

For the shot, Joanna leaned against some of the unique architecture built along the pool while a sansevieria plant peered out from behind her body.

As she enjoyed her much-needed relaxation, the athlete made sure to bring her A-game when it came to her poolside fit.

Joanna decided to gear up in her finest red bikini as she sported a huge smile across her face.

The UFC champ made sure she shared her iconic poolside look with her fans as she uploaded the sunny shot to her Instagram feed.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk turns up the heat in her fiery red attire

Joanna certainly turned up the heat during her Florida getaway as she styled in her vibrantly colored bikini set. Her heavenly set included a classic spaghetti strap top and a pair of cheeky, mid-rise bikini bottoms.

Both pieces had a reddish-orange ombre effect along the front, providing a little extra flair.

The athlete decided to accessorize with a gold, dainty necklace along with a black, layered bracelet.

This time around, Joanna left her long brown hair down in light waves that trickled down the front of her ombre set.

The Polish beauty certainly didn’t need any makeup as she naturally glowed in the shot, sporting a makeup-free face.

She captioned the post, “much needed 🌴 #muchneededrest #floridalife.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has proved red to be her staple color

As Joanna recently attended the Sports Champion Ball event in Warsaw, Poland, she undoubtedly shocked the crowd with her bright red, body-hugging ensemble.

In another post that she shared, the UFC star was styled in a fabulous red sequin dress that effortlessly glistened.

The fiery red masterpiece featured a glitzy red hood, a giant cut-out back, and a high slit accentuating her long, toned legs.

She styled the gown with a black and gold YSL handbag that she wore over her shoulder for the shot.

The athlete went with a bold and rather smokey look as she wore a lovely shade of brown eyeshadow along her lids. She finalized the glitzy red fit with some bronzer across her cheeks and a nude shade across her lips.

She captioned the post, “about last weekend and Sports Champions Ball💃🏻 🏆 it was such an honor for me to be with all of you and hand a statuette to Mateusz Ponitka😃 Congrats to all nominated and winners 🏅.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the founder of My Labs

In mid-2022, the UFC fighter became the CEO of the supplement and vitamin company My Labs, which helps promote an active and rather happy lifestyle through its high-quality products.

Joanna has worked hard with her close-knit team to create the highest-quality products that aim to deliver the best results possible.

The company offers a wide variety of supplements like daily vitamins, magnesium, different detox supplements, and even vitamins to help with a better night’s sleep.

In a recent Instagram post from My Labs, Joanna was spotted holding up her new Beauty Collagen product.

As she held the white bottle up to her face, the athlete was all dolled up with a full face of makeup and a head full of voluminous curls.

Joanna wore a pair of long, luxurious lashes, along with a shimmery eyeshadow across her lids. She added some touches of bronzer to conquer that sun-kissed look while she sported pink, glossy lips.

She further styled in a taupe-colored crop top accentuating her toned physique while she smiled with her mouth wide open.

Joanna certainly has much to be proud of, and this shot was the perfect representation of just that.

She captioned the post, “Each of us likes to look and feel beautiful 🥰 Then we feel better, we become strong and confident, and we can conquer the world! AND WE #beauty COLLAGEN+ will let you take care of your beauty from the inside. You could say it’s something like… the power of femininity is flowing ❤️ And one of the strongest women in the world can confirm it – @joannajedrzejczyk!”

Fans can now browse the My Labs collections by heading to their official website, where they’ll be able to learn more about the company and its high-quality products.