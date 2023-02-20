Joanna Jedrzejczyk is undoubtedly a one-of-a-kind individual who loves expressing herself through various travels and adventures, and her latest share perfectly represents just that.

The retired UFC champ might be done fighting and putting on incredible shows in the Octagon. However, that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing and further conquering other endeavors.

Joanna is still highly active, especially after her latest appearance in Miami, Florida.

In a recent share, the UFC star showcased exquisite taste along with he killer body as she posed along the beautiful white sand in South Beach, Miami.

Joanna sported a huge smile across her face while she was photographed in her bright red bikini set.

The athlete was kind enough to share this incredible, serene moment with her 2 million followers via Instagram.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk sizzles in her red bikini for some fun in the sun along South Beach

In the shot, Joanna happily posed in her beach chair as she donned a fiery red bikini set. The killer set included a red halter top with an extra strap tied tightly around her torso.

For her bottoms, the Polish beauty sported a pair of cheeky, mid-rise bikini bottoms. On the right side of the bottoms sat a substantial floral design that gave the beach fit a little extra sass.

She paired the red set with a straw beach hat and brown-tinted aviator sunglasses.

Joanna looked incredible in her bikini fit as she enjoyed her much-needed beach therapy.

She captioned the post, “I woke up like this 👙 #miamibeach.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk loves her red bikinis

In another recent post, Joanna had temperatures soaring again as she styled in another bright red bikini set.

Her vibrant-colored set included a spaghetti strap top and a pair of cheeky, mid-rise bikini bottoms. Both pieces also had a reddish-orange ombre effect along the front, making the set more mesmerizing.

The athlete was further accessorized with a gold, dainty necklace and a small black, layered bracelet.

Joanna left her long brown hair in light waves that gracefully flowed down the front of her ombre set for her poolside look.

The UFC star didn’t need any makeup for this warm occasion, as she naturally glowed in the shot, sporting a makeup-free face.

Undoubtedly, Joanna has proved that red is her staple color.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is also the founder and CEO of My Labs

In mid-2022, the UFC champ founded and further became the CEO of supplement company My Labs, which helps promote an active and rather happy lifestyle through its high-quality products.

Joanna has worked incredibly hard with her team to create the highest-quality products that aim to deliver the best results possible.

The company offers various supplements like daily vitamins, magnesium, detox supplements, and even vitamins to help with a better night’s sleep.

In a recent My Labs post, Joanna was photographed posing alongside her new Beauty Collagen product.

The athlete looked phenomenal as she was all dolled up with a full face of makeup and a head full of voluminous curls.

Joanna wore a pair of long, black lashes and a shimmery eyeshadow across her lids. She added some bronzer touches to conquer that sun-kissed look while she sported a glossy pink lip.

The fighter added a taupe-colored tank top to complete this killer look that accentuated her toned physique.

Joanna certainly has much to be proud of, and this shot perfectly represents that.

The caption read, “MY Beauty Collagen+ will be a hit because deep down each of us likes to look and feel beautiful ❤️ And our #kolagen is a guarantee of beautiful hair, nails, and skin, better self-esteem and well-being. We recommend ourselves! 🥰.”

Fans can browse the My Labs collections by heading to their official website, where they’ll be able to learn more about the company and all its high-quality health and beauty products.