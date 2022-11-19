Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk stuns in a selfie. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is enjoying her retirement while vacationing in a bikini.

The 35-year-old walked away from the sport after suffering a brutal knockout loss to the current UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship, Zhang Weili.

The pair had a close fight in their previous encounter, which earned them Fight of the Night and Fight of the Year awards.

Joanna was the first Polish UFC champion and held many accolades in the UFC.

She has the most successful strawweight title defenses with five and the most consecutive wins at strawweight with eight victories.

The former fighter appeared in good spirits as she enjoyed a tan with an orange bikini in a video shared on her Instagram Story.

Joanna is still in incredible shape which is no surprise as rumors heat up about a potential comeback after retiring earlier this year.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back training at American Top Team

Jedrzejczyk shared a photo at American Top Team in Florida with her coach Mike Brown and MMA fighter Kayla Hracho.

“Just happy to be here😄 I’ve missed you guys so much❣️,” she added to the caption.

Joanna is pictured in workout gear and is sporting a slender physique of an active fighter.

The 35-year-old remained in good shape throughout her career and dropped down to the flyweight division to challenge Valentina Shevchenko.

Old habits die hard and Joanna revealed that her recent training at ATT is part of her vacation, seemingly shutting down rumors of a comeback.

“back to my people in FL!🌴 I’m just vacationing down here but I would not be myself without getting on the mat at my training mekka at @americantopteam 👊🏼,” she wrote in the caption.

In the video, Joanna displayed her elite kickboxing skills as she blasted the pad with elbows, kicks, and punches.

She also shared some mitt work with her boxing trainer.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk tells BT Sport she is considering ending UFC retirement

Joanna recently opened up about her struggle with her decision to walk away from the UFC.

In a BT Sport interview, she spoke to Adam Catterall and revealed that it was a spontaneous decision to retire – one that she still struggles with to this day. She added that her training for the Zhang rematch was the “best camp in my fighting career,” and she was “in the best shape ever.”

She went on to reveal how close she was to ending her retirement when she called her management. Joanna also said she was close to calling UFC president Dana White and UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell about bringing her back.

She also sat down with her coach, Mike Brown, as she lamented about fighting for almost two decades.