The beloved Polish fighter Joanna Jędrzejczyk looked naturally beautiful as she threw her one hand up in the air as the other snapped a quick selfie.

The retired UFC champion looked incredible as she sported a makeup-free face and a big smile.

Even after a hard-hitting jiu-jitsu session, Joanna still looked phenomenal with her glistening complexion.

Luckily for fans, the athlete uploaded the stellar shot to her Instagram Story, sharing the fun with her 2 million followers.

In the shot, she tagged her trainer and wrote, “@parrumpaat thanks for the training 🥋.”

She added the tag “#jiujitsu,” bolded in the Story’s top left corner.

Joanna Jędrzejczyk is naturally glowing after an intense training session

For the selfie, Joanna held her phone high in the air as she incorporated a whole-body shot.

The athlete was captured wearing a purple and white speckled sports bra that provided her with much support during her session.

Joanna wore a pair of black, high-waisted athletic leggings for bottoms that hugged her long legs perfectly and further accentuated her toned abs.

To finish the post-workout fit, the UFC champ added a pair of multi-colored flip-flops and a pair of white earbuds that she had left in her ears.

Joanna’s nails were painted a bright pink shade, adding the perfect little pop of color to the selfie.

Once again, the Polish beauty looked phenomenal while she trained her heart out.

Pic credit: @joannajędrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jędrzejczyk shares her workout routine along with an epic squat challenge

In another recent post, the mixed martial artist was spotted with her friend Magda Szulinska.

The two ladies were captured in a spacious studio as they got ready to do their cardio session for the day.

However, in addition to some basic cardio training, the two beautiful ladies decided to participate in the squat challenge.

Joanna and her friend Magda sported some huge smiles across their faces as they attempted the challenge.

The UFC star geared up in a gray, green, and yellow athletic fit while her friend went with a hot pink top and some classic black bottoms.

The ladies rocked a cute bun styled on their heads, keeping their hair out of their faces while completing their squats.

Both women looked gorgeous as they enjoyed their time together while simultaneously conquering their workout challenge for the day.

She captioned the post, “HAPPY WEEKEND!🌸 #squatchallenge with my workout buddy @szuli_nka #squats #workoutmotivation #weekendworkout.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the CEO of My Labs supplement and vitamin company

In the middle of 2022, the UFC star became the CEO of supplement company My Labs, which helps promote an active and rather happy lifestyle through high-quality products.

Joanna has worked hard with her team to create the highest-quality products that aim to deliver the best results possible.

The company offers various supplements like daily vitamins, magnesium, detox supplements, and even vitamins to help with a better night’s sleep.

For this particular post that Joanna shared, she was captured with the new beauty collagen product that she and her team at My Labs carefully crafted.

The athlete slowly raised the small white bottle to her mouth as she consumed the highly beneficial product.

She captioned the post, “Add MY Beauty COLLAGEN+ @mylabs_pl to your daily routine – take care of healthy skin, hair, and nails. Enjoy all the benefits of supplementation with this product! 🙌 Be confident and proud that you take care of yourself every day! Feel better in your skin ❤️.”

Fans can now browse the My Labs collections by heading to their official website, where they’ll be able to learn more about the company and its high-quality products.