All work and no play is a surefire way to achieve burnout, and luckily for Joanna Jedrzejczyk, it’s time to let loose.

The Polish UFC fighter has been enjoying some much-deserved R and R after hitting the gym and training for four weeks.

Recent social media posts have seen her with fellow fighting champion Gezary Matuda as the two frolicked on the beach in Florida.

Her latest Instagram share saw Joanna appearing solo, soaking up the sun and enjoying the moment.

The fighting machine was a vision as she posed on a beach in Fort Lauderdale, creating an image that could serve as the cover shot for a calendar.

Joanna’s 2 million Instagram followers were the lucky recipients of the scenic shot.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk strikes a pose in a bikini

Joanna stood underneath a coconut tree with the leaves casting a shade on her toned body. She wore a textured bikini with strings on each hip and around her neck.

The athlete dipped her toes in the white sand, pointing one foot and planting the other firmly in the ground.

The cheerful fighter smiled as she tilted back her head with stylish sunglasses protecting her face from harmful UV rays. Joanna placed both hands in her hair, which blew in the wind with bangles on one wrist and a large scrunchy on the other.

While Joanna was the star of the show, the backdrop was nothing short of magnificent. There were calm waters in the background, with seagulls enjoying the atmosphere. In addition, the shot featured blue skies with fluffy clouds, making room for the sun to shine down on the athlete.

Joanna’s caption provided more information about what she has been up to and what is still to come.

She wrote, “time for short staycation after four weeks of hard work, dedication and discipline at the gym☀️🏝️👙Are you ready for some beach spamming?🏖️.”

When Joanna isn’t training or kicking butt, you might find her working on one of her business ventures.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk promotes My Labs

Joanna launched a vitamin and supplement line in her native Poland. The company, My Labs, distributes essential ingredients like Vitamin D and collagen to promote wellness.

While Joanna has focused on selling her products in Poland, a successful release in Europe could lead to sales in the United States.

But for now, Joanna has remained committed to promoting her products and touting the benefits.

A recent caption read, “Add MY Beauty COLLAGEN+ @mylabs_pl to your daily routine – take care of healthy skin, hair, and nails. Enjoy all the benefits of supplementation with this product! Be confident and proud that you take care of yourself every day! Feel better in your skin.”