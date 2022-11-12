Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks beautiful in her most recent collaboration with Puma. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is back and more beautiful than ever.

The retired UFC fighter might have stepped away from the octagon, however, that hasn’t stopped her from carrying on with other fun endeavors.

Joanna has kept her fans in the loop with her most recent events as she remains highly active on her Instagram.

The Polish strawweight champion recently involved herself with Puma’s newest campaign, which is an athletic brand that she’s stayed close with over the years.

Joanna was kind enough to share the special moment with her 2 million Instagram followers.

It was a treat to see Joanna assist with the company’s newest ad, as she looked absolutely breathtaking.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is stunning in her Puma gear

In the post, Joanna was geared up in a complete Puma ensemble.

In the first slide, the UFC champ sported a black-and-white cropped tank top that featured the white Puma logo across her chest.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She coordinated the top with a high-waisted, patent leather skirt that highlighted her toned and muscular legs.

She then paired the fit with black Puma platform sneakers and some black-and-white striped socks.

Joanna accessorized with a beautiful gold choker necklace that added a little flair to the overall look.

Her hair was tied up into a ponytail while a couple of strands of brown hair were intentionally left to fall down each side of her face.

The UFC star then smiled as she flexed for the shot.

In the next slide, Joanna posed with a friend as they both wore a full Puma fit.

This time Joanna wore a black cut-out sports bra and paired it with black athletic leggings. She then bent down for the shot as her hands were placed in the space between her legs.

As if Joanna’s natural beauty wasn’t enough to make the photographs pop, the funky, multi-colored background added to the overall electrifying aesthetic.

The backdrop featured an assortment of rainbow pastels that overlapped, creating a unique pattern for the Puma campaign.

Joanna made a statement with this collaboration as she executed the look with absolute ease.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is featured in a new interview with Adam Catterall

In another recent post, Joanna shared a short clip of herself and UFC Sports host Adam Catterall as he further interviewed the athlete regarding her UFC career.

The two went back and forth as Joanna answered a handful of hard-hitting questions.

Joanna wore a loose-fitting, baby-pink tank top for the interview that she paired with black denim shorts.

She accessorized with a gold necklace and a gorgeous silver watch.

The UFC star looked flawless in the interview as she happily opened up about her successful career.

No matter what happens in Joanna’s future, she will always go down as one of the most successful strawweight champions to ever hit the octagon.