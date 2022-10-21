Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks beautiful as she shows off her toned physique. Pic credit:@joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

The former UFC fighter, Joanna Jedrzejczyk looked absolutely stunning as she posed with her hands held high while she showcased her toned and muscular physique.

The 35-year-old recently retired from the UFC after her rematch with Zhang Weili back in June of this year.

It seemed to be a rather tough decision for the Polish athlete but one that had been lingering over her head for quite some time.

Joanna was not only involved in the UFC as a professional mixed martial artist, but she was also a talented Muay Thai kickboxer as well.

The fighter left the ring with a whopping 16 wins under her belt and only five losses.

Her proven skills and undeniable talent over the last decade have earned her the title of the greatest female strawweight mixed martial artist of all time.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk enjoys an exhilarating experience

It comes as no surprise that the UFC star gravitates toward fast and exhilarating adventures given her career history.

Joanna recently took to her Instagram where she shared some fun moments with her 2 million followers.

Joanna was captured at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi as she happily stood next to a black, sporty racecar.

The athlete posed with her hand up in the air as she held on tightly to a white helmet while the other hand pointed at the sleek car.

She wore a taupe-colored tank top that was slightly cropped as it highlighted her toned abs.

She then paired the top with some high-waisted black shorts that hugged her waist perfectly, accentuating her long, muscular legs.

Joanna completed the outfit by wearing a pair of multi-colored sneakers which gave the fit an overall comfy but still sexy look.

The fighter seemed to thoroughly enjoy the experience as she captioned the post, “more speed in Abu Dhabi, we went faaaaaast! 🏁 thanks for the experience @ymcofficial 🏎️.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been enjoying her time away from the ring

Even though the UFC champ recently retired from the sport, she hasn’t fallen short of finding ways to spend her time.

In another recent post, Joanna was captured in NYC as she teamed up with Puma for yet another gorgeous photoshoot.

In the first picture, the athlete posed in a pretty pink athletic fit. She wore a low-cut sports bra and paired it with some high-waisted leggings.

The shoes matched the rest of the outfit perfectly as they were a combination of pink, green, and black hues.

Joanna carefully kneeled for the picture, as she smiled out past the camera while she looked effortlessly beautiful with a natural face.

The reflection of the NYC skyscrapers glistened in the background and made it an overall mesmerizing shot.

Joanna’s fans came out and fully supported the post with an abundant amount of love.

The collage of photos received 14 thousand likes and over 100 comments.

It goes without saying that Joanna’s new adventurous lifestyle is definitely captivating as she’s lured her fans in with some breathtaking, picturesque shots.