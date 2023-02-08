Former UFC champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk may have retired from her beloved sport as a professional fighter. However, that hasn’t stopped her from indulging in other exhilarating endeavors.

In her latest share, Joanna demonstrated just that.

The Polish beauty hit the beach in Deerfield, Florida, as she posed for a couple of glowing shots along the sandy, white beach.

Joanna sported a comfy yet fun nightly ensemble as she indulged in a little late-night fun under the full moon.

The mixed martial artist shared a series of three pictures which all featured the spectacular, glowing moon above her.

Joanna was kind enough to share her epic experience under the full moon as she shared the array of photographs with her 2 million followers via Instagram.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is effortlessly glowing as she prepares for the full moon

In the first slide, the brunette beauty posed along one of the trees on the beach as she sported a huge smile across her face.

Joanna was captured wearing a blue and white-striped blouse that was left unbuttoned as it blew in the wind while the shot was snapped.

Underneath the striped shirt, the athlete wore a classic white tank top tucked inside her high-waisted shorts. Her shorts were the perfect length for this fine Florida evening while they simultaneously accentuated her long, muscular legs.

The UFC star also accessorized with a small gold necklace and a flashy silver watch that featured a rose gold accent in the middle. She rocked a freshly painted set of bright red nails that gave the fit a little extra pop of color.

Joanna decided to go all-natural for this full moon extravaganza as she sported a makeup-free face.

The next slide featured a full-length view of Joanna’s fit as she styled in a pair of multicolored sneakers.

For the last slide, the athlete walked out onto the beach and struck a pose with her arms stretched out into the air and a smile on her face.

She captioned the post, “Full moon 🌕 I hate you (but you’re beautiful)😍📍 #DeerfieldBeach #fullmoon #fullmoonnight #deerfieldbeachpier #pełnia #pełniaksiężyca #beachbynight #floridabeaches.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares her workout routine

As a 35-year-old retired UFC fighter, it would only make sense that Joanna would be eager to remain highly active, especially at such a young age.

In another Instagram post, the young athlete posted a short clip of her daily workout routine.

Joanna was at the gym with her trainer as she took her fans through each of her exercises, step-by-step.

The Polish beauty was captured performing a variety of workouts: Squats, lunges, and a couple of arm-focused exercises to aim for a full-body training session.

For her gym look, Joanna rocked a completely black athletic fit that included high-waisted leggings and a black Puma hoodie.

She also added a pair of purple and white sneakers, which gave her some extra support and comfort during the workout.

Joanna even incorporated the song Little Bitty Pretty One by Thurston Harris in the video as she completed her hard-hitting circuits.

She captioned the post, “How is your activity today? 😃 Strength and conditioning training for me in the morning, and in a moment I’m off to boxing. Strength training with the irreplaceable @kamiliwanczyk @reharmonia.crh 🏋🏻 📸 @m_caruk.”