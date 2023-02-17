Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk is soaking up as much sun as she can with her recent Florida trip and is sure to bring her fans along for the ride.

The 35-year-old MMA master has been enjoying the breezes, blue skies, and palms of the Floridian coast before moving on to her next venture.

In her most recent share, Joanna appeared to be resting on a long lounger as she shared a series of selfies in the form of a video.

She told her followers it was a “good day” and played the Trinix Remix of It’s a Beautiful Day over the video.

Her hair was blowing in the breeze in the snaps as she shared her infectious grin with the camera, with one hand often holding her dark strands back.

Backed by the palm trees and red-hot in her string bikini, it was clear that Joanna wanted to spread the good vibes to her 2 million followers as well, so she did.

Her contagious smile and glow were proof of the benefits of enjoying warm weather, and Joanna is indeed focused on making sure she (and everyone else) gets their daily vitamins.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is the CEO of MYLABS

One of Joanna’s plans for her life after she retired from professional fighting was to focus more on being a businesswoman, and she’s expanded her line of dietary supplements rather quickly.

Available in her native Poland, the fighter’s company MYLABS offers a wide array of supplements, vitamins, and even dietary and sleeping aids.

Their website shows many different vitamins, such as a D3 booster, Magnesium, and Vitamin C Complex, along with some detox sets and sleeping aids.

They’ve also launched a Collagen+ line for women. The product description reads, “The MY Beauty COLLAGEN+ dietary supplement is a product containing a liquid formula of NatiCol® fish collagen, DracoBelle™Nu Moldovan beetle extract as well as vitamins and minerals, dedicated to women.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk treats herself to Dunkin’ Donuts

Although the MMA fighter is the perfect depiction of fitness and health, everyone needs a sweet treat now and then.

As Joanna prepared to leave Florida, she got a pastry from Dunkin’ Donuts to make the blow of leaving the beaches sting a little less.

However, there’s another meaning to her breaking her “healthy and no sweets” streak: It’s Fat Thursday in Poland, so she took her chance to celebrate the occasion even though she’s not at home.

In many prominently Christian countries, Fat Thursday is a celebration of the last Thursday before Lent begins, so people treat themselves to some indulgent food that they’ll be giving up during their Lent fast.

Typically celebrated in Poland, Germany, Greece, Italy, and Spain, Fat Thursday is also commonly part of Carnival celebrations that take place before Lent.