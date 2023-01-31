Joanna Jedrzejczyk flashed a huge smile while she enjoyed the sun in a new photo.

The former UFC champion has kept her fans entertained since giving up competitive mixed martial arts with social media updates.

Joanna rocked a stylish blue and white bikini as she relaxed on a beach. She accessorized with a simple gold chain for the snap.

She added a beige cap and let her brunette hair flow for the selfie she shared on her Instagram Stories with two million followers.

Joanna is in Florida, where she still trains in MMA despite retiring from the sport.

In the photo, she sat on a beach but did not reveal her location, writing, “Hello [sun emoji]” on the picture.

Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

The 35-year-old called it quits in June last year after losing her rematch against the current champion Zhang Weili.

In the highly anticipated rematch, Joanna was caught with a spinning back fist that floored her in the second round, resulting in a devastating knockout loss.

The Polish superstar subsequently retired in the cage. She was one of the most dominant champions during her glorious career in the UFC.

Joanna was the UFC Women’s Strawweight Champion, and her accolades include the most successful strawweight title defenses with five, and the most consecutive wins at strawweight with eight. She will always be the first Polish champion and first female European champion in the UFC.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk shares her beauty secrets in partnership with MyLabs

Joanna shared an ad for MyLabs — a polish supplement company she is partnered with. In the video, the stunning former fighter drinks the MY Beauty collagen supplement in different outfits.

“Add MY Beauty COLLAGEN+ @mylabs_pl to your daily routine – take care of healthy skin, hair and nails. Enjoy all the benefits of supplementation with this product! 🙌,” she wrote in the caption, continuing:

“Be confident and proud that you take care of yourself every day! Feel better in your own skin ❤️”

In an ad for the same company earlier this month, Joanna stunned in a crop top and spandex as she performed dumbbell curls to advertise their magnesium supplements.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk teases MMA return at American Top Team

Joanna recently returned to her old MMA gym, American Top Team, which helped fuel speculation that she may return to the UFC.

In a photo taken last week, she posed with her former wrestling coach Mike Brown in training gear.

“soooo good to be back with my people at @americantopteam 💙 #backatit #americantopteam,” she wrote in the caption.

As previously reported, in an interview with BT Sport, Joanna said she was close to ending her retirement and contemplated calling UFC president Dana White to bring her back.

It’s unclear whether the former UFC champion is staying in shape for health reasons or if she is eyeing a return to competition.