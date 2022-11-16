Joanna Jedrzejczyk enjoys time in the sun in a stunning string bikini. Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Retired UFC fighter Joanna Jedrzejczyk has been spending a lot of time at home in Poland and throughout Europe, but the star athlete is back in the United States to enjoy a bit of sunny weather.

Vacationing in sunny Miami, Joanna shared a quick snap with her followers where she welcomed the long-awaited sunshine with the simple message, “Finally [palm tree emoji].”

The fighter wore a blue denim bucket hat that shielded her eyes from the sun, but the wide grin on her face was still clear in the shot.

She held the brim of the hat up slightly with some perfectly-manicured pink nails and showed off just a glimpse of her athletic frame and incredibly toned physique.

She was lounging back in a chair, complete with a towel underneath her, as she sported a shimmery blue string bikini that highlighted her incredible form.

The warmth from the sun and her tan could practically be felt through the photo she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Pic credit: @joannajedrzejczyk/Instagram

Joanna Jedrzejczyk works out in Miami

Although she is in Florida on vacation, Joanna never misses an opportunity to work out and stay in tip-top shape, regardless of her retirement from UFC earlier this year.

Sporting a shirt from her brand partner Monster Energy, Joanna headed to the American Top Team headquarters for a bit of training with pro striking coach Katel Kubis.

Joanna kept her hair tied back in a bun and wore a classic legging and t-shirt combo for her workout as she punched, kicked, and shouldered different practice mats.

The workout looks pretty intense, but for a pro like Joanna, it’s standard practice.

She told her followers, “back to my people in FL! [palm tree emoji] I’m just vacationing down here but I would not be myself without getting on the mat at my training mekka at @americantopteam [fist emoji].”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk launches new campaigns

As a famed athlete, Joanna boasts many partnerships with many brands aside from her business relationship with Monster Energy.

Joanna’s Instagram bio also includes investing and trading platform XTB, home appliance brand 4Swiss, athletic apparel brand Puma, and more.

However, Joanna also has her own platforms: The JJ Stars Foundation and MyLabs.

Joanna started the JJ Stars Foundation as a way to help kids who need help and resources to get started in a career in fighting. She knows from first-hand experience how hard it can be to make it in the field and wants to offer her help.

Joanna stated, “My JJ Stars Foundation is registered, and I want to help young kids and teenagers. [For] kids who are talented, who want to work hard, who are dedicated. But sometimes they don’t have a chance to go outside and look at the big picture… I was training in the garage of my parents’ [house]… [At] that time; I knew that I was going to do big things. I want to help these kids.”

Her MyLabs brand is another business venture that focuses on dietary supplements and is based in her home country of Poland and primarily marketed to the Polish people.

From fighter to businesswoman, it’s clear that Joanna stays busy and looks great while doing it.