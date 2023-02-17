Joanna Jedrzejczyk didn’t let anything get in her way as she happily indulged in some sweet, guilty pleasures for Fat Thursday.

The former UFC champion was spotted outside of a Dunkin Donuts in Coconut Creek Park, Florida, where she posed with her chocolate heart-shaped donut.

Joanna looked to be thoroughly enjoying her sweet delicacy as she expressed that she was celebrating a special Polish holiday called Fat Thursday.

The Polish beauty expressed, “No! It’s not DD promotion – Polish people are celebrating FAT THURSDAY today, so being so far away from home I had to continue the tradition.🇵🇱 It’s not every Thursday Guys. Just once a year😉.”

As she celebrated this special once-a-year event, Joanna was captured wearing a pair of Daisy Dukes and a cropped tee as she bit into her love-filled donut.

Luckily for fans, Joanna shared the fun moment with her 2 million followers via Instagram.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk looks stunning while she indulges in some tasty treats

In the shots that Joanna provided, the retired fighter was seen taking her love for sweets to the next level.

The athlete felt no guilt as she wanted to spend her last days in Florida with a happy heart and full tummy.

In the shots, she stood under the warm Florida sun as she sported a pair of light-washed denim shorts and a bright white, cropped tank top.

Joanna added a red and white striped flannel that she had tied around her waist just in case she came across a cool breeze.

For her footwear essentials, she wore a pair of white flip-flops that featured a multi-colored character along the front.

She went on to accessorize with a classic Yankees cap, a gold dainty necklace, and a silver watch.

Joanna had her long brown locks tucked into her hat, which blew in the wind behind her.

For this special Dunkin run, the UFC star rocked a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

Overall, Joanna looked to be having the time of her life as she spent her last days in Florida indulging in some sweet simplicities.

The caption read, “FAT THURSDAY! 🍩 I was supposed to be healthy and no sweets, but today was such an emotional day (last training at ATT, saying goodbye to the club, coaches, and friends), so taking advantage of this sweet day, I boosted my endorphins with sweets😋 Did any of you stick to your resolutions and stick to your diet? 🤗 But I’m also curious what records did the rascals break? 😍.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a proud partner of Howler Head Whiskey

In another recent Instagram post, Joanna announced that she’d be partnering up with Howler Head Whiskey.

Howler Head is the official flavored bourbon whiskey of the UFC, hence why Joanna is now a proud team member.

The company makes a one-of-a-kind Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey that is aged for two years in American oak barrels. From there, the aged whiskey is carefully blended with a natural banana flavor, giving it that perfectly smooth kick of banana goodness.

For this particular post, Joanna was seen sitting behind a row of Howler Head Whiskey bottles as she happily smiled while holding the tasty liquor in her hand.

The athlete looked to be having a great time as she got to help support one of her favorite liquor companies.

In the shot, Joanna was even spotted wearing a red Howler Head t-shirt while she sported a full face of makeup.

She captioned the post, “Pick up your bottle of @howlerheadwhiskey before #UFC284 starts! #howlerhead #ad #sponsored #paidpartnership.”

Fans can now head to Howler Head’s website to learn more about their tasty barrel-aged whiskey and their company mission.