Candice Swanepoel looks stunning in her teeny bikini as she celebrates her birthday. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Candice Swanepoel recently shared a handful of beautiful photographs with her fans and followers as she celebrated a special occasion.

The former Victoria’s Secret model just celebrated her 34th birthday, and all of her close friends reached out and showed her their love and appreciation.

The model and businesswoman has become well-established and well-respected in the industry, as she was showered with love on her birthday.

Candice took to her Instagram as she reciprocated by simply giving the love right back while she reposted all of the birthday wishes and shoutouts onto her Story.

One of the pictures included a shoutout from another Victoria’s Secret model and close friend, Joan Smalls.

Joan amplified her love for the blonde supermodel as she shared a breathtaking bikini shot of Candice.

Candice Swanepoel is showered with nothing but love

In the post, Candice was captured outside as she posed for the camera with both of her hands up near her eyes as she formed two peace signs while sticking her tongue out.

The model looked seemingly happy as she rocked a killer green bikini. The bikini top was rather small and incorporated a cute spaghetti strap design that wrapped around her entire torso.

The bikini bottoms were a classic high-waisted cheeky fit, as they lay perfectly amongst her hips. The suit looked incredible on her as it accentuated her slender yet toned curves.

In the shoutout, Joan wrote, “Happy Birthday Wifey for Lifey!”

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Joan was just one of many who reached out to Candice on her birthday.

Another close friend of hers, Jordan Barrett, a part of the Kate Moss Agency, reached out and showed his gratitude for the model as he shared a stunning photo of the two of them.

Candice wore a burnt orange halter dress that complemented her complexion and accentuated her every curve. Her makeup was done to match the fit, as she rocked a smokey orange eye with a glossy lip.

She then accessorized with a beautiful pair of gold hoop earrings, each with chunky white quartz hanging from them.

Jordan captioned the shoutout with, “YOU’RE LOVED MAMAA.”

Pic credit: @candiceswanepoel/Instagram

Candice Swanepoel is a woman of many talents

It makes total sense why Candice is so loved in the industry, as she’s made quite a name for herself over the many years.

She’s found her niche over time and absolutely killed it. Candice has simultaneously balanced modeling and designing clothes, along with being the founder and creative director for her Tropic of C brand.

Even more recently, the model has teamed up with the creative studio called Love Want as she posed for some more epic photographs.

In one of the photos, Candice wore an all-black suit. However, she skipped wearing the suit jacket and, instead, wore it over her head.

This particular black-and-white photograph sure made a statement as Candice looked effortlessly stunning.

Deservingly so, the picture received an overwhelming amount of support as she secured over 39 thousand likes.