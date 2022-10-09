Joan Smalls stuns in skimpy bikini and metallic pants

Joan Smalls showed off her toned body in a tiny bikini top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Former Victoria’s Secret model Joan Smalls dazzled in a recent post for Beyoncé’s athleisure clothing line, Ivy Park.

Queen B’s brand proudly partnered with Adidas to produce futuristic sportswear catering to all bodies.

In celebration of the new metallic collection for Adidas X Ivy Park, Joan posed in a revealing bikini top with shiny metallic pants and neon sneakers.

Joan contorted her gorgeously toned body into a flattering shape that shows off the clothes and her svelt figure.

The sporty outfit brought even more attention to the model’s chiseled abs with a matching strap hugging around her midline.

Joan’s hair was styled for the athletic shoot in loose, dewy curls with minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.

Adidas defined the Ivy Park collaboration as one that “unites two iconic brands, celebrating their heritage while creating uniforms of power.”

Joan Smalls looked red-hot in skintight outfit that showed off her curves

As one of the world’s highest-paid models, it’s certainly no surprise that Joan knows how to turn up the heat.

The Puerto Rican bombshell sizzled in a skintight red ensemble that accentuated her stunning curves.

Joan kept up the heat with her makeup, donning a red lip and chic, slicked-back bun.

She gracefully leaned against the wall in an elegant mirrored room for the photo and captioned the post with a cheeky play on words implying her location, “Par• is.”

The second photo in the post starkly contrasted the first, showing Joan in an all-black number that revealed her taut tummy through a layer of lace and mesh.

Joan Smalls went braless in denim button-down for runway look

Less than two weeks ago, Joan hit the runway for Milan Fashion Week wearing a classy look from Bally’s Spring/Summer 2023 debut collection.

The outfit featured a button-down denim shirt left open to reveal Joan’s braless top and a long, black maxi skirt with a slit carved up her long, sculpted leg.

She captioned the share, “It’s a new day @bally with the incredible @rhuigi ❤️‍🔥.”

Joan has already revolutionized the modeling world with her presence, but she’s not about to stop there.

In her own inspiring words, “I just want to continue to break barriers, and to show the industry and the world that beauty is diverse, and you don’t have to be a certain stereotype to be beautiful. When you look at the world, the world isn’t just one palette. It’s a beautiful rainbow, and why not have someone to represent that rainbow?”