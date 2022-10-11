Joan Smalls stuns in plunging dress with a thigh high slit to eat ice cream in the street

Joan Smalls rocked a plunging dress with a thigh-high split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePress Agency

Joan Smalls looked incredible in a maxi dress on a chic day out.

She wore a yellow-cream-colored dress with a thigh-length cutout, showing off her toned legs.

She paired the v-neck dress with black boots, a golden necklace, and a black baseball cap.

The model debuted a rocker-girl layered hairstyle and had on a dramatic makeup look with black winged eyeliner.

This look was one of many fashionable looks from her recent cover photoshoot with Sorbet Magazine.

Joan posted a pic to Instagram of herself in the dress where she appeared to be standing in the street while munching on an ice cream. She captioned the post, “How many licks…”

From her bikini photoshoots to tight rocking catsuits, Joan Smalls has an incredible sense of style.

Joan Smalls has some amazing runway looks

Joan Smalls is known for her amazing runway looks. Her most recent fashion show appearance was with none other than Vogue.

To celebrate 130 years of Vogue, the fashion magazine hosted a luxury fashion show. And Joan definitely did not disappoint.

She showed off her outfit and some behind-the-scenes of the show to her fans on social media and captioned it, “Celebrating @voguemagazine 130th with these lovely ladies! Best part of fashion week. The reunion!”

For the runway, Joan wore a maxi black and white dress with a silver circle pattern detailed all over. She paired the look with small hoop earrings and her signature dewy makeup look.

The model also showed pictures of herself posing with her close friends and fellow iconic models, Karlie Kloss and Kendall Jenner.

Karlie wore a maxi glittery silver dress with layered detailing over her shoulder. Kendall wore a sheer dress, revealing her white tank top and short black shorts underneath.

Joan Smalls is proud of the industry

Joan Smalls is Puerto Rican and moved to the US after college to pursue modeling. Now, she’s officially one of the highest paid models.

Joan Smalls has proved herself one of the most successful modern-day models from an ethnic minority. The fashion industry has changed for the better over the years and she has definitely noticed the change.

In an interview with Hola, Joan said that “The fashion industry has become more open to inclusivity – and to not having just one girl of color or a minority on the runway. I remember when I started out, I was [often] the only one that fitted that quota, or there’d be two, or none. Now the industry’s more accepting.”

Joan was the first Puerto-Rican female model to be the face of a campaign for both Gucci and Chanel.