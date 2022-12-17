Joan Smalls pictured at the Wall Street Journal Magazine Innovator Awards in New York City. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/John Nacion/StarMaxWorldwide

Model Joan Smalls sends a message as she stuns in a leopard-print bikini.

The Puerto Rican supermodel is one of the most successful in the business and has graced the cover of Elle. She has also had notable appearances in Vogue, Harpers Bazaar, Glamour, and i-D.

She made history as the first Latina to sign for an international campaign with cosmetic giant Estée Lauder.

Joan recently appeared in American singer Brent Faiyaz’s music video and the pair hit the red carpet together, sparking dating rumors.

The 34-year-old showed her model figure in swimwear for a recent Instagram Story snap.

She held up her curls in her hand while posing for the selfie over the weekend. With the IG Story, she sent a message to her 5.2 million followers writing, “Vibrate Higher.”

Pic credit: @joansmalls/Instagram

Is Joan Smalls dating Brent Faiyaz?

Last month, the supermodel attended the 2022 American Music Awards with Faiyaz, who she starred alongside in the music video, All Mine.

The pair looked cozy as she posed together on the red carpet and Brent shared a snap of them pictured with his hand on her waist.

“Blazer runway Versace trousers Italian wool the feets HumanRace unreleased. #AMAs2022,” he wrote in the caption.

It is unclear whether the pair are in a relationship. The American singer has not been linked to anyone publicly.

Joan was previously in a long-term relationship with Modellounge founder Bernard Smith.

They were together since 2011 but had not been pictured together since earlier in 2019 when it was assumed they split.

She was last seen with her boyfriend Henry Junior Chalhoub last year but has not been seen with him this year.

Joan Smalls shares her beauty secrets with Vogue

In an interview with Vogue France, Joan spilled the beans on her beauty secrets.

When asked to explain her beauty routine, she told the publication the following, “I start my day with a glass of warm water and lemon because it’s so good for your digestion, your skin, and even for your metabolism. I also use coconut oil to remove makeup, and I also put it on my eyelashes and the tips of my hair to promote growth.”

The model also revealed that she doesn’t have a particular diet but opts for frequent exercise daily for about one hour.

She described her ideal breakfast as “French toast, crispy bacon, scrambled eggs, and white yogurt with cheese and orange juice” and admitted to having a weakness for pasta.