Joan Smalls shows all in a stunning nude dress

Joan Smalls posed in a sexy sheer dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/StarMaxWorldwide

Model Joan Smalls left very little to the imagination as the model posed at the amFAR Gala wearing a sheer dress. The dress hugged Joan’s curves, and strategically placed silver covered her private areas.

Joan’s gown featured black diamond embroidery, which sparkled against the lenses of eager paparazzi, desperate to capture her beauty.

The delicate dress by Dundas was completely sheer and featured several circle-shaped cutouts up the side of her body.

Joan was one of many models to attend the fundraiser, held at the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival. Other models in attendance included Winnie Harlow, Candice Swanepoel, and Naomi Campbell.

Joan Smalls stuns in a nude dress

Joan Smalls was the latest celebrity to rock a nude dress that showed major skin. The statuesque model posed at the amFAR Gala in her best couture, giving others in attendance quite a show.

Joan wore a nude-colored thong that blended with the sheer nature of the dress. Her long red hair was in curls and featured a side part.

She wore diamond drop earrings from her ears.

Dundas, the designer of Joan’s gown, posted pictures of the model from her exciting night. The Instagram caption described the dress and said, “DUNDAS custom tank top style maxi dress in silver gunmetal and black diamond embroidery on nude mesh with circular side cut-outs and a long train.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She completed the look with two diamond tennis bracelets and strappy black heels. The heels featured diamond embroidery on the straps, which matched her intricately designed gown.

Joan wore the Cara sandal by Alexandre Birman, who posted intimate photos of the model.

Joan Smalls is a top model

Joan is a well-known model who was the first Latin model to represent Estée Lauder, a company she still works with frequently, as a face synonymous with the brand. She appeared in Beyonce’s Yonce video, Kanye West’s Wolves video, and walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway many times.

She is Puerto Rican and got a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology at the Interamerican University of Puerto Rico.

Joan’s high cheekbones and big brown eyes helped make her a quick success in fashion. The multicultural model is Afro-Irish, Spanish, Taino, and South Asian.

Joan shared about her upbringing, “I grew up in a household that was multicultural.”

She continued to discuss her reasons for wanting to model. She said, “So, I wanted to experience the world and to be able to grow from other people who are worldly. That’s so important – it’s not just about education, it’s about surrounding yourself with people who are like-minded, people who want to strive, who have ambition.”

The 33-year-old model shows no signs of slowing down.