Joan Smalls shows off bright-colored eyeshadow. Pic credit: @joansmalls/Instagram

A career in modeling has taken Joan Smalls quite far after signing with an agency like IMG Worldwide that has her constantly posing for incredible photo shoots.

The Puerto Rican beauty always shares jaw-dropping content with her 5.2 million followers whenever she’s dressed her best in top-notch labels and brands.

Joan recently appeared on the red carpet for the American Music Awards looking like an absolute goddess in her dress of choice.

Gold is typically a color representing royalty and opulence – and she was embodying both of those things in a major way.

The AMAs is a great place for celebrities to show off their impeccable fashion senses, and she obviously got the memo.

Not long before that, Joan posed for a gorgeous shot wearing Anne Klein clothing while letting her followers know they could purchase similar pieces from Macy’s.

Joan Smalls looks gorgeous in gold

Joan represented herself well on the AMAs’ red carpet, wearing a gold dress with a turtleneck collar and long sleeves. It provided tons of coverage on top, but it was still formfitting enough to show off her perfect curves.

The sarong tied around her waist had a giant slit in the front to show off her lean and toned legs. Since the bodysuit she wore on top was tucked perfectly into her sarong, a couple of inches of skin on her waist were left visible. She accessorized with a pair of gold heels strapped together around her ankles and over her toes.

Joan Smalls wears a golden gown at the American Music Awards. Pic credit: MediaPunch / BACKGRID

She also wore chunky gold bracelets on both wrists. She kept her nail polish simple with a neutral shade of pink. The stunning model wore flawless makeup with her dark brown hair parted down the middle.

Joan Smalls models Anne Klein pieces

Anne Klein is the name of a fashion brand that sells items on the racks and shelves of Macy’s department stores. Joan posed for a breathtaking picture wearing some pieces from their line –– and she looked absolutely amazing.

She wore a red blouse that came together around her neck in a very chic manner. It was sleeveless, so her toned arms and shoulders were easy to see. On her bottom half, she wore a pair of bright blue slacks that looked professional and fun at the same time.

She ensured the slacks were being held up in perfect position with a simple black belt with a gold clasp over her midsection. She accessorized with a small gold watch and a pair of small hoop earrings.

Joan added a caption that said, “The season is looking bright @annekleinofficial @macys” to shout out both the designer and the department store at one time.