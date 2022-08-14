Joan Collins in blue bikini enjoys ‘fun in the sun’

Joan Collins is rocking a bikini and living her best life in the South of France. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Legendary actress Joan Collins shows you are never too old to wear a bikini as she plays in the pool in the South of France.

Much like Christie Brinkley, Joan proved that age is just a number.

The American Horror Story actress wore an oversized sunhat and sunglasses as she protected her precious face from harmful UV rays.

She shared a video on her Instagram page, which featured her in a large blue pool as she danced while standing in the water.

Joan rocked red lips as she moved her arms to the beat of the music and sang along.

The video featured her singing “Yay” in unison with the music as she grooved to the song. Joan’s singing caused the cameraman to laugh in approval from behind the lens.

Joan Collins has ‘fun in the sun’ in a blue bikini

Joan sported a light blue bikini and matching bikini bottoms.

The short clip earned Joan a respectable 10k likes and numerous comments of encouragement.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Her caption revealed that she was in the South of France and the lush greenery and famous terroir surrounded the pool.

The caption read, “Nothing like having #funinthesun! #poollife #southoffrance #poolside #hotweather #coolingoff.”

Joan Collins talks about aging and beauty

Joan Collins believes in aging gracefully, and while she doesn’t get botox or fillers, she does protect her face from the sun at all times.

She told The Daily Record, “I never put my face in the sun. I see all the time how staggeringly bad that is. I love being in the sun though. I’ve decided I don’t care about it on my body but I do on my face.”

Joan continued, “So I’m tanned everywhere except my face, which is white as a sheet. I put on several coats of my First Base foundation to match my body then I wear SPF, moisturizer, sunglasses, and a hat.”

As evident by the above clip, Joan is always moving. She revealed, “I started exercising from the age of three and I haven’t stopped moving since. I feel no different inside from when I was 40. Maybe one day I’ll wake up and feel different, but I don’t. I don’t want to.”

Finally, Joan takes a healthy approach to letting nature take its course. She explained, “Aging is inevitable, but you can fight it all the way. I don’t want to fight it with botox, fillers, or facelifts, they make people look silly, I fight it by taking scrupulous care of my skin.”

At 89 years old, Joan looks phenomenal.