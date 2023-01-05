Gezary Matuda celebrates the new year in a gorgeous sequin ensemble. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda was fully prepared to ring in the new year as she looked breathtaking in her flashy sequin ensemble.

The Jiu-Jitsu world champ had no problem taking a break from her busy schedule to enjoy a beautiful New Year’s Eve outing instead.

Gezary looked perfect as she wore a show-stopping, shimmery dress.

The Brazilian beauty took her exceptional looks out to dinner, where she leaned against a black booth to pose and smile away for an array of photos.

Luckily for fans, the athlete posted her New Year’s Eve shots via Instagram, letting her 203k followers indulge in the aesthetically pleasing treats.

Fans can always count on her to wow them with jaw-dropping content.

Gezary Matuda is sizzling in silver sequins

In the first slide, Gezary was captured elegantly posing up against a booth as she lifted her one leg in the air.

The Jiu-Jitsu star wore a long-sleeved mini-dress embellished with beautiful, glitzy sequins. The dress featured baggy sleeves and a ruched design on each of her sides that gave the pretty dress a little extra flair.

Overall, the dress hugged the athlete’s body perfectly and was undeniably the perfect dress for Gezary during her last night of 2022.

She coordinated the shimmering piece with matching silver heels that featured more gems and diamonds around the straps.

She then accessorized with long, dazzling earrings that perfectly matched her dress and a couple of dainty silver bracelets.

For the special occasion, the athlete styled her hair in long brown waves that were pushed over to one side of her body for the shots.

To complete the look, Gezary wore a gorgeous shimmery eyeshadow along her eyelids and paired it with some mascara and blush across her cheeks. She then added a shiny pink hue across her lips.

She captioned the post, “🤍 Trust in the magic of new beginnings. Happy New Year 🥂🎆 #2023.”

Gezary Matuda promotes ALLMAX Nutrition as she shares her workout routine on the beach

In another recent post, Gezary expressed her great appreciation for vitamin and supplement company ALLMAX Nutrition.

ALLMAX Nutrition is a highly-successful supplement company that focuses on creating high-quality products that deliver exceptional results to all athletes that use it.

The Jiu-Jitsu champ happily informed her fans about how helpful the company’s products are as she was captured using their post-workout powder for this specific clip.

In the short clip that Gezary provided, the athlete was seen working out on the beach as she went through one of her intense training routines.

She geared up in a beautiful two-piece athletic fit accentuating her muscular physique. The two-piece matching set included a blue sports bra which she then paired with some high-waisted athletic leggings that featured cute white polka dots.

Gezary looked to be enjoying her workout routine along the beach as she thanked the team at ALLMAX Nutrition for giving her the much-needed energy to complete the hard-hitting workout.

She captioned the post, “Thank you @teamallmax for boosting my energy and keeping me motivated! The best post-workout ever #isoflex #wheyprotein 😋🥤 #delicious #workout #supplements #allmax #fitnessmotivation.”