Gezary Matuda looked nothing short of perfect as she dolled up for another special night out.

The jiu-jitsu champion took a break from her vigorous training schedule and left her workout attire behind as she instead dazzled in a lovely multicolored ensemble.

Gezary went on to share a lovely selfie as she struck a pose in her spacious bedroom in her full-length mirror.

The athlete was seen wearing a gorgeous white mini dress that she styled with the utmost perfect boots.

Without a doubt, Gezary looked amazing as she showcased her incredibly toned physique.

The Brazilian beauty shared the stellar selfie with her loyal followers on her Instagram Story.

Gezary Matuda is beautiful in her curvy dress

Gezary has certainly proved that she can look stunning in both her training uniforms and of course, an array of beautiful dresses.

Her latest share was the perfect representation of just that.

Gezary donned a gorgeous multicolored mini dress that fell to her mid-thigh. The dress also featured a marbled-swirl design and a combination of pink, purple, and teal hues.

Without a doubt, this dress complemented her complexion perfectly as it also accentuated her lovely curves.

More so, for her footwear essentials, the jiu-jitsu star styled in a pair of black, knee-high boots. The leather boots coincided perfectly with the dress while simultaneously providing Gezary with a little extra height for the night.

To complete this killer look, the athlete styled her long hair in light waves that further trickled down one side of her body.

In the end, Gezary can certainly add this look to her growing list of iconic ‘fits.

Gezary Matuda shares a stunning mirror selfie before a special night out. Pic credit: @gezarymatuda/Instagram

Gezary Matuda shares her specialized core routine

In another Instagram post, Gezary kindly uploaded a video of herself as she shared her secrets to a strong core.

For this workout routine, the athlete was seen in her designated workout space as she propped herself up along her blue yoga mat.

As she did so, Gezary smiled while sharing her 20-minute step-by-step core circuit.

While she shared her various core workouts, the athlete wore a pair of black biker shorts along with a teal-colored sports bra.

Gezary further threw her hair back into a ponytail, while she rocked a naturally glowing face.

Gezary Matuda is also a proud ALLMAX Nutrition athlete

With a fit and toned body like Gezary’s, it only makes sense why the athlete must stick to a healthy diet and regimen.

In another IG post, Gezary shared one of her go-to protein products, which has helped her maintain an incredibly active lifestyle.

The Brazilian beauty gave a shoutout to one of her favorite companies called ALLMAX, which is premium vitamin and supplement company with whom she partners quite frequently.

For these stellar shots, Gezary shared three photos of which she held a black and white ALLMAX shaker bottle.

Furthermore, the jiu-jitsu star was photographed lying on her gym mat as she sported a beautiful, multi-colored athletic set. The set included a pair of loose-fitting biker shorts and a matching black, blue, purple, and red t-shirt.

For this session, Gezary remained barefoot for her practice and rocked a naturally beautiful, makeup-free face.

The post was captioned, “Nogi day. 1 2 or 3 @teamallmax thank you for the energy boost!! Let’s go 🚀 ❤️‍🔥💪.”

Fans can now head to ALLMAX’s website to shop their extensive line of high-quality products.