Jhene Aiko reveals baby bump in nearly-nude maternity photo

Jhene Aiko the Daily Front Row’s 4th Annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards held at The Beverly Hills Hotel. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Pregnant Jhené Aiko reveals her growing baby bump in a near-nude maternity photo.

A few weeks ago, Jhené Aiko was spotted in a fitted grey dress that showed a small baby bump as she walked in Beverly Hills with her baby father, Big Sean.

The rapper confirmed the baby news on his Instagram Story last week.

He let his fans know how he felt about becoming a father for the first time.

“Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, Thank You,” Sean wrote, adding: “Can’t wait to be a dad.”

Jhené shares a 13-year-old daughter, Namiko Love, with O’Ryan – the brother of Omarion.

Jhené poses nude in a extraterrestrial-esque photoshoot

The Chilombo singer let her creative juices flow with a maternity photo shoot that had an extraterrestrial aesthetic.

Pic credit: @jheneaiko/Instagram

In the photo, Aiko holds her baby bump with both hands. The viral IG post garnered more than 2.5 million likes from her Instagram followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

It is unclear whether the photo shoot is for an album as fans plead with the 34-year-old singer to release more music.

Her third album Chilombo, released in 2020, was widely successful, achieving a platinum RIAA certification and earning three nominations, including Album of the Year, at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko’s decade-long relationship

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko started their relationship in 2012, the same year her brother Miyagi Hasani Ayo Chilombo tragically died from brain cancer.

The following year they released a joint album, Twenty 88, but did not confirm whether they were in a relationship.

On August 9, 2016, Jhené Aiko filed for divorce from rap producer Dot Da Genius, citing irreconcilable differences.

Jhene and Big Sean maintained an on-again, off-again relationship for many years, only cryptically hinting at their relationship status in music.

In November 2018, it was rumored that Aiko broke up with Big Sean after she covered up a tattoo of his face on her arm.

It was reported that the couple broke up in December 2018, seemingly confirming the split rumors.

In the song, Deep Reverence released in 2020, Big Sean indicated that Aiko suffered a miscarriage.

However, the pair appeared to be back on the last two years, appearing in numerous photos together.

On Big Sean’s 34th birthday, Jhene paid tribute to their relationship with a series of photos on Instagram. She wrote, “happy birthday to the most talented, hardworking, anime, dc, marvel, movie, tv show nerd 🥰 you are the GOAT !! a living light and a living legend 🤩 you’re a major source of inspiration and joy for everyone lucky enough to know you 🥲i hope 34 is your best year yet and you get everything you wish for 🥰 you deserve it ✨ i love you 💙.”

The couple is the same age, and both celebrated their birthday in March.